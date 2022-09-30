Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch the 2022 Hip Hop BET Awards: Time, live stream, nominees, more
Lights, camera, pose! The red carpet will be rolled out for this year’s Hip Hop BET Awards. Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards show will air on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET. A live stream of the show will be available on FuboTV, Philo, and other live streaming services listed below.
Biden made a Mean Girls reference on Twitter - and no one got it
Joe Biden on Monday made a reference to Mean Girls on Twitter – but conservative critics seemed to miss the joke. On 3 October, the US president tweeted a photo of himself in a green convertible wearing shades and writing, “Get in, folks. We’re building a better America”.Mr Biden riffed on the iconic dialogue from the movie co-written by actor and comedian Tina Fey.The movie’s line, “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping”, was made famous by Rachel McAdams’s character Regina George.The date Mr Biden tweeted was also of significance, as 3 October is celebrated as Mean Girls Day.The reason...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0