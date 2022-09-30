Joe Biden on Monday made a reference to Mean Girls on Twitter – but conservative critics seemed to miss the joke. On 3 October, the US president tweeted a photo of himself in a green convertible wearing shades and writing, “Get in, folks. We’re building a better America”.Mr Biden riffed on the iconic dialogue from the movie co-written by actor and comedian Tina Fey.The movie’s line, “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping”, was made famous by Rachel McAdams’s character Regina George.The date Mr Biden tweeted was also of significance, as 3 October is celebrated as Mean Girls Day.The reason...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO