ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

By Dan Ladden-Hall, Justin Rohrlich, Michael Daly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhUp3_0iGVsRQr00
Joe Raedle/Getty

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process.

Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning victims at a house in an undisclosed part of Lee County.

“Let me paint the picture for you. The water was up over the rooftop but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify what appeared to be human remains,” he said. “We do not know exactly how many... until the water recedes and we have the special equipment to get in there.”

On Friday afternoon, the confirmed death toll stood at 25, according to CNN .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uot1n_0iGVsRQr00

Hurricane Ian ravaged parts of Fort Myers Beach.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Gov. Ron DeSantis said officials “fully expect to have mortality from this hurricane.” He said late Thursday that at least 700 rescues had been completed, though it remained unclear how many more people are still trapped. After surveying some coastal towns from the air on Thursday, DeSantis called the damage “indescribable.”

One of those deaths occurred in the town of New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, where 67-year-old Jerry Argo and his wife found themselves trapped inside their home Thursday night as the unrelenting storm surged. While the couple waited to be rescued, Argo slipped inside the house, hitting his head on the floor, his step-grandson Samuel Mackey told The Daily Beast on Friday.

Unable to get up again, Argo died as the floodwaters rose over him, according to authorities . His wife, Alice, and the pair’s two dogs, survived and are now staying in a temporary shelter.

In Fort Myers, a 4-month-old baby went into cardiac arrest after rolling over into a position that restricted his airway. However, the child’s mom, certified lifeguard Mariah Lane, began performing CPR and managed to revive her son, who is named Ace, before paramedics arrived moments later.

“His mother... was out [of the room] cooking,” the baby’s grandfather, Richard Miller, told The Daily Beast. “And every five minutes or so, she goes and checks on him. And this time, he had rolled over. And she picked him up, and his face was all blue.”

Meanwhile, the family’s neighbors have banded together to help one another recover and rebuild.

“If one doesn’t have, the other one gives,” Miller said. “We’ve helped several neighbors help put up shutters, and helped take them down. If somebody doesn’t have a generator, there’s a cord going across the street from another house.”

Ian left widespread flooding , catastrophic infrastructure damage, and ongoing power outages after it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms in American history.

After making landfall as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds on Thursday, Ian steadily lost power before regaining strength over the Atlantic.

The storm made a second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm with 85 mph winds.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service said a danger from life-threatening storm surge will be in effect along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Hurricane-force winds are also expected to batter the coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

Although officials have issued warnings to residents in all of the states in Ian’s projected paths, fears are particularly strong for those in low-lying Charleston, South Carolina, where nine out of 10 residential properties are thought to be vulnerable to storm surge flooding .

Biblical downpours that accompanied Ian are already threatening to push river flooding to record levels in Central Florida in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said. As many as half the roads in some areas of the state were made impassable by floods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LfkR_0iGVsRQr00

Parts of Sanibel Causeway were washed away along with sections of the bridge, cutting off Sanibel Island.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Collapses of several sections of the only bridge between the mainland and Sanibel Island—a vacation hotspot off the coast of Fort Myers—left the island inaccessible by road. At least two fatalities on the island were confirmed late Thursday.

Over two million customers were still without power on Friday morning, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us .

After a state of emergency was declared in South Carolina, the state’s emergency management division issued urgent advice on Friday before Ian’s arrival. Residents in affected areas were instructed to avoid walking in moving water or driving through flooded areas. “If there’s any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground,” the organization tweeted . “Do not wait to be told to move.”

—with additional reporting by Michael Daly

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 16

Islandgrl
3d ago

I'm absolutely amazed that Manasota Key and Little Gasparilla Island didn't flood or receive catastrophic damage, the houses we stay in on the beach are still fully intact, it was a miracle 😊🙏❤️

Reply
7
Consider This ...
3d ago

… coastal living is a choice and a gamble; now it’s time to pay for your indulgences. Just keep your hands off my tax dollars and take personal responsibility for your decisions.

Reply(5)
10
Related
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Hit Florida’s Vulnerable Elders With Extra Force

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from his butter yellow unit in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises to More Than 100

The growing death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 104 on Monday, days after the storm ravaged Florida from coast to coast. The tragic toll shot up after officials in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and Charlotte County provided updated figures on Monday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported a confirmed 54 deaths in the county, which includes hard-hit Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Officials in Charlotte County raised their death toll from 12 to 24 on Monday. Elsewhere in Florida, there were eight deaths in Collier County, five in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, and two in Manatee County. Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties all recorded a single death each, officials said. And in North Carolina, Ian killed four people over the weekend after it made landfall there as a Category 1 storm, officials said.Read it at The Arcadian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup

Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captiva, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Florida’s Hurricane Ian Death Toll Nears 50 as Elon Musk Swoops In to Help Restore Comms

Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian reached 47 on Sunday as the state scrambled to clean up the wreckage left by the massive storm. Officials across the western coast worked through the weekend to help rescue victims whose homes were severely impacted, with the sole bridge linking Pine Island to the Gulf Coast fully destroyed. “The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses—we watched everything just go flying by,” Pine Island resident Joe Conforti told the Associated Press. The storm’s total death count is 54, with four other victims in North Carolina and three in Cuba. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Elon Musk, through his SpaceX Starlink satellites, was working with the state to help restore communication lines damaged by the storm, and President Joe Biden said he and the First Lady would travel to the state on Wednesday.Read it at Associated Press
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie
BOCANEWSNOW

IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Sanibel#Coast Guard#Cnn
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA

Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy