Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme

SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules

The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Rock band Great White to play at Sioux City's Anthem

SIOUX CITY — Veteran rockers Great White will be shaking up the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 2. Great White's playlist of songs include the Grammy-nominated hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." The group has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two Platinum albums.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

A LOOK BACK: Journal stories about the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids'

In May 2017, the three survivors of a tragic bus accident in Tanzania were brought to Sioux City for treatment at MercyOne. 5 years later, the trio came back to Sioux City to attend college. Read through all of the Journal's coverage on the story. Earl Horlyk.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Akron lawyer named new judge in Sioux County

SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Gooseggs: Orange City Unity Christian hands Hinton a shutout 3-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Orange City Unity Christian's 3-0 blanking of Hinton at Hinton High on October 4 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities

Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson, Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan High School crowns homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY -- Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday. Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson. Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City East High School crowns its homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elk Point-Jefferson's Noah McDermott looks to guide Huskies to state football title

ELK POINT, S.D. — When the Elk Point-Jefferson football team lost in the Class 11B SDHSAA Semifinals last fall, there was a sense of disappointment that they weren’t about to complete the journey to the DakotaDome for the state championship, but there was a sense of pride for making it further than any Elk Point-Jefferson team since 2005.
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?

You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police seek help finding missing woman

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help locating a missing Sioux City woman. Brenda Payer, 36, was last in contact with her family on Sept. 29, when she parked her van at McDonald's in the 700 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her family and friends have been unable to contact her since then.
SIOUX CITY, IA

