Cedar Rapids man charged in race-related shooting
Hiawatha, Iowa — Hiawatha police responded Friday to a call of shots fired at Midland concrete on Hawkeye Drive. A criminal complaint says 31-year-old Joshua Barnhart of Cedar Rapids had followed a man from the Casey's on 32nd street to Midland, where the man worked, and then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at him.
Man Convicted in High-Profile Iowa Murder Case Files New Appeal
In 2020, a long-standing cold case murder was closed in Iowa when Jerry Burns of Manchester was convicted of killing Michelle Martinko 39 years earlier. The 50-year-old Burns appeared at an appeal hearing b before the Iowa Supreme Court last Friday, where his lawyers stated Burns had a "reasonable expectation of privacy", meaning police should have gotten a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from a drinking straw he tossed in the trash.
Few Leads and No Arrests a Year After Cedar Rapids Hotel Shooting
According to CBS2, it's been just over a year since a shooting at the Cedar Rapids Ramada by Wyndham Hotel left 6 people injured. It happened during an advertised birthday party on October 1, 2021, and since then, authorities have had difficulty getting many witnesses to come forward with what they know. What some witnesses did say was that the party, which took place in a hotel conference room at 525 33rd Ave. SW, turned violent when at least one person fired shots, leaving at least one in serious condition. Three more victims later arrived at hospitals themselves. The youngest victim was just 13 years old.
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
Tractor rollover in Iowa kills one person Sunday night
SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene
An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?
37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after Hiawatha police said he fired gunshots at someone on Friday morning. In a press release, Hiawatha police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Hawkeye Drive in Hiawatha just after 5 a.m.
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
No arrests one year after Xavior Harrelson's remains discovered
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — One year after the remains of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson were discovered in a field northwest of Montezuma, there have been no arrests, no suspects identified and no cause of death released. Xavior Harrelson's remains were found Sept. 30, 2021, five miles northwest of Montezuma. He disappeared...
Closure on Blairs Ferry Road at C Avenue in Cedar Rapids begins Wednesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be yet another closure in northeast Cedar Rapids this week. Starting 10 pm on Wednesday October 5th construction will begin on Blairs Ferry Road at the intersection of C Avenue. This is after C Avenue was closed at the intersection last week for the work.
One seriously hurt, several animals dead after Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says one man is seriously hurt after a house fire Saturday night. It happened in the 1700 block of 11th St. NW around 11:30. Fire crews found the two-story house engulfed, with heavy fire at the front of the home.
One person dead after tractor rollover accident in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a tractor accident in Dubuque County on Sunday evening. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Sherrill EMS responded to the accident in the 13000 block of Hammerand Road around 7:40 pm. A tractor had rolled...
