According to CBS2, it's been just over a year since a shooting at the Cedar Rapids Ramada by Wyndham Hotel left 6 people injured. It happened during an advertised birthday party on October 1, 2021, and since then, authorities have had difficulty getting many witnesses to come forward with what they know. What some witnesses did say was that the party, which took place in a hotel conference room at 525 33rd Ave. SW, turned violent when at least one person fired shots, leaving at least one in serious condition. Three more victims later arrived at hospitals themselves. The youngest victim was just 13 years old.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO