Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
MONROE, LA
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
Boxing Scene

Jason Moloney: I Really Believe I Have What It Takes To Beat Everyone In 118-Pound Division

Jason Moloney is confident that the third time will be a charm. The goal of becoming a first-time bantamweight titlist is well within reach for the still relevant contender, who is a win away from reentering the title mix. Moloney will next face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator set for October 15 at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
State
Arizona State
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley

After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion

Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WWE
The Spun

Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
WWE
Person
David Benavidez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211

The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank

Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
Boxing Scene

Michel Rivera To Face Jerry Perez on Wilder-Helenius Undercard

Michel Rivera has spent most of the year pushing for a title shot or a major fight. For now, the unbeaten lightweight contender will settle for a stay-busy affair. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Rivera will return to the ring on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. His likely opponent will be Jerry Perez, pending approval from the New York State Athletic Commission for a fight that will come in support of the Fox Sports/Fite TV Pay-Per-View portion of the evening.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Boxing#Combat#Puerto Rican#Pbc#Mexican
Boxing Scene

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo Added To Estrada-Chocolatito Card

The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World Super-Flyweight title as the co-main event on a blockbuster night of action in Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
ringsidenews.com

Sammy Guevara Complained About Andrade El Idolo Being Too Stiff In The Ring

Andrade El Idolo made a name for himself working in CMLL in Mexico as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then honed his craft in WWE and eventually made his way to AEW. The Mexican star had a lot of hype behind his AEW debut as fans expected a lot from him. However, many fans have been disappointed with his booking so far in AEW.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Calls Out Nate Diaz to Crossover Fight

Adrien Broner evidently wants to throw his hat into the combat sports crossover space. Shortly after MMA star Nate Diaz fought his last fight under the UFC—a fourth round submission of Tony Ferguson—and expressed his interest in getting into boxing, Broner, the embattled, multiple-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, called him out to a boxing match.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley Lands at Palms Casino in Las Vegas

WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly, a southpaw power puncher from Kazakhstan, will make the first defense of his title against two-time British champion Denzel Bentley on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In the co-feature, undefeated pound-for-pound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Jacob Bank, Ditlev Rossing, Mikkel Nielsen Get Wins in Kolding, Denmark

Kolding, Denmark - The main event of this TK Promotion, a scheduled ten rounder made at super middleweight between Jacob Bank (8-0) and Rafael Bejaran (30-8-1), ended in a disappointing TKO win for Bank as Bejaran retired with a shoulder injury after the first round. The aging but still capable...
COMBAT SPORTS

