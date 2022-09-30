Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30
‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney: I Really Believe I Have What It Takes To Beat Everyone In 118-Pound Division
Jason Moloney is confident that the third time will be a charm. The goal of becoming a first-time bantamweight titlist is well within reach for the still relevant contender, who is a win away from reentering the title mix. Moloney will next face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator set for October 15 at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
ESPN
The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank
Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera To Face Jerry Perez on Wilder-Helenius Undercard
Michel Rivera has spent most of the year pushing for a title shot or a major fight. For now, the unbeaten lightweight contender will settle for a stay-busy affair. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Rivera will return to the ring on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. His likely opponent will be Jerry Perez, pending approval from the New York State Athletic Commission for a fight that will come in support of the Fox Sports/Fite TV Pay-Per-View portion of the evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo Added To Estrada-Chocolatito Card
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World Super-Flyweight title as the co-main event on a blockbuster night of action in Arizona.
ringsidenews.com
Sammy Guevara Complained About Andrade El Idolo Being Too Stiff In The Ring
Andrade El Idolo made a name for himself working in CMLL in Mexico as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then honed his craft in WWE and eventually made his way to AEW. The Mexican star had a lot of hype behind his AEW debut as fans expected a lot from him. However, many fans have been disappointed with his booking so far in AEW.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Calls Out Nate Diaz to Crossover Fight
Adrien Broner evidently wants to throw his hat into the combat sports crossover space. Shortly after MMA star Nate Diaz fought his last fight under the UFC—a fourth round submission of Tony Ferguson—and expressed his interest in getting into boxing, Broner, the embattled, multiple-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, called him out to a boxing match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Joshua: Hearn is Stalling Everything, He Doesn't Want Fight To Happen
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, is dragging his feet on finalizing an agreement. The two fighters have agreed on a 60-40 split in Fury's favor, with the event being targeted to take place on December 3 in Cardiff.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley Lands at Palms Casino in Las Vegas
WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly, a southpaw power puncher from Kazakhstan, will make the first defense of his title against two-time British champion Denzel Bentley on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In the co-feature, undefeated pound-for-pound...
Boxing Scene
Jacob Bank, Ditlev Rossing, Mikkel Nielsen Get Wins in Kolding, Denmark
Kolding, Denmark - The main event of this TK Promotion, a scheduled ten rounder made at super middleweight between Jacob Bank (8-0) and Rafael Bejaran (30-8-1), ended in a disappointing TKO win for Bank as Bejaran retired with a shoulder injury after the first round. The aging but still capable...
Comments / 0