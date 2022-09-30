Read full article on original website
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
Woman Suspected of Breaking Into San Marino Home Arrested
A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home today was arrested after being found sitting in the den.
3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps
Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
nypressnews.com
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
foxla.com
6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding
LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff
An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
2urbangirls.com
Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life
LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
