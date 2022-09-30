ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

CBS LA

3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps

Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
news3lv.com

Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA

A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher."   The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding

LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life

LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

