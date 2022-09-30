ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: October starts damp

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A very raw and damp next few days. The remnants of Ian, not anything significant at this point, will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (the upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting 25-45 mph.
pix11.com

Wet, windy weekend in NY, NJ as remnants of Ian arrive

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area gets a dose of post-Tropical Cyclone Ian for the weekend. On Saturday, the rain will be heavy at times, especially in the early hours across the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the middle of the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Gusts around 30 mph are expected in the city. Along coastal sections, those gusts may climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the city and 50s to low 60s across suburbs.
nymetroweather.com

When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?

Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
CBS New York

Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
