WEATHER TO WATCH: Breezy and showers for first half of NYC workweek
Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says the center of Ian's remnants is now forecast to move closer on Tuesday, with impactful rain probable.
Rain, breezy and cool start to workweek in New York City
Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the center of Ian's remnants is now forecast to move closer on Tuesday, with impactful rain probable.
Early NYC winter forecast: Will we get a lot of snow? AccuWeather issues predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chilly blasts of cold, autumn air this week are giving Staten Islanders an early preview of winter weather, but long-term forecasters are already looking ahead to see how New York City will fare during the coldest months of the year. AccuWeather issued its early winter...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NYC Forecast: October starts damp
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A very raw and damp next few days. The remnants of Ian, not anything significant at this point, will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (the upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting 25-45 mph.
STORM WATCH: Ian’s remnants - more showers Sunday in NYC; wind gusts could reach 40+ mph
Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the center of Ian's remnants could be close enough to spark an isolated shower chance on Monday or Tuesday.
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
Wet, windy weekend in NY, NJ as remnants of Ian arrive
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area gets a dose of post-Tropical Cyclone Ian for the weekend. On Saturday, the rain will be heavy at times, especially in the early hours across the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the middle of the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Gusts around 30 mph are expected in the city. Along coastal sections, those gusts may climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the city and 50s to low 60s across suburbs.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain starting tonight and into the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see the end of a quiet weather workweek with rain tonight that will carry into Saturday.
Weekend Washout: Rain, Wind From Ian Arrives In Northeast, With Chance For Thunderstorms
Rain and wind from Ian have spread to the Northeast with a weekend washout in store for much of the region. The rainfall began overspreading southern parts of the Northeast in the predawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, and became steady after daybreak. (See the first image above.) While most...
Heavy rain and strong winds headed for the NYC area this weekend
Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour along the coastal areas. The five boroughs are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain. [ more › ]
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking the impact of Ian's remnants on NYC roads
News 12’s Brittany Cadet was in Thunderbolt 12 to check out road conditions.
Ian Moves Away from Carolinas Into Mid-Atlantic, Hudson Expects Heavy Rain From Hurricane Remnants
Downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian travels from the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic region. New York's Husdon, meanwhile, anticipates hurricane remnants in the form of heavy rain. Now a Tropical Storm and Moving Away. Ian made its final landfall just outside Georgetown, South Carolina, and is now moving away from...
When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?
Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
Rain soaks roads across Long Island as Ian's remnants reach tri-state area
News 12's Virginia Huie was in Massapequa with a look at the impact on roads this morning.
