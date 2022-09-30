Hungry? Maybe you can bring one of these aboard for your next long ride? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new idea to get more people to take the subway. Subway sandwiches. Sources say the MTA has teamed up with two of New York's most famous delis for a new creation. And while it's probably not the healthiest thing you could eat, it actually looks quite delicious.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO