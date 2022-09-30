Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crashe in Greene County, New...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
The MTA Now Has Their Very Own Subway-Themed Sub
Hungry? Maybe you can bring one of these aboard for your next long ride? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new idea to get more people to take the subway. Subway sandwiches. Sources say the MTA has teamed up with two of New York's most famous delis for a new creation. And while it's probably not the healthiest thing you could eat, it actually looks quite delicious.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
MTA Subway Cars to Have Cameras Installed Inside
Am I the only one who thought MTA cars already had cameras installed inside all of them?. These safety measures come at a time when many commuters and tourists have concerns about using New York City's subway system. According to Fox 5 New York, violent crime was reportedly up over...
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged
A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
