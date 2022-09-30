ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The MTA Now Has Their Very Own Subway-Themed Sub

Hungry? Maybe you can bring one of these aboard for your next long ride? The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new idea to get more people to take the subway. Subway sandwiches. Sources say the MTA has teamed up with two of New York's most famous delis for a new creation. And while it's probably not the healthiest thing you could eat, it actually looks quite delicious.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

