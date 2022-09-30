ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Watch two experts break down market outlooks and interest rate expectations

Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, and Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether spiking market volatility will cause the Federal Reserve to pivot. "I think something is going to break," Sri-Kumar tells CNBC. "You have interest rates being increased at a historically rapid pace. You also have quantitative tightening taking place at a very rapid pace."
MARKETS
CNBC

Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
BUSINESS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
CNBC

Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York

Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
MARKETS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury's financial stability watchdog warns cryptocurrencies could threaten safety of U.S. economy

The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Here's how we determine the FA 100 ranking for 2022

The methodology for the 2022 edition of CNBC's annual FA 100 ranking of registered investment advisors was prepared in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. A variety of core data points from AccuPoint Solutions' database of RIAs were analyzed, ranging from the firm's compliance record and years in business to total accounts and assets under management.
MARKETS
CNBC

How the pandemic shifted how Boeing and airlines think about air cargo

During the pandemic, the air cargo market boomed as prices around the world hit historical highs and more consumers turned to e-commerce giants like Amazon to shop from home. Cargo's share of airline revenue almost quadrupled between 2016 and 2021, going from 11.4% to 40.3% of total revenue. Airplane manufacturer Boeing expects an 80% increase in the air cargo fleet through 2041. But as the economy slows, it raises tough questions about whether those growth rates are sustainable.
INDUSTRY

