Investors reconsider 60/40 stock and bond strategy amid market downturn
Is the classic 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds still the best for retirement savers? CNBC's Sharon Epperson joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
The Fed is going to cause 'unspeakable calamites' if they keep hiking, according to Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path – an attempt to calm the highest inflation in decades – is set to cause damage to the global economy if the central bank keeps going, according to billionaire Barry Sternlicht. "They are going to cause unbelievable calamites if they keep...
Watch two experts break down market outlooks and interest rate expectations
Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, and Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether spiking market volatility will cause the Federal Reserve to pivot. "I think something is going to break," Sri-Kumar tells CNBC. "You have interest rates being increased at a historically rapid pace. You also have quantitative tightening taking place at a very rapid pace."
Credit Suisse shares bounce back as fears over financial health cool
Credit Suisse shares have bounced back Tuesday morning over fears of its long-term financial viability. CNBC's Leslie Picker joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the latest.
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
Why you should be wary of investing advice from celebrities like Kim Kardashian
Instagram, YouTube and TikTok have become some of the most popular sources for financial advice. But with any tips touted online, do some research before jumping on board, experts say. Kim Kardashian's crypto settlement could be a lesson for us all. The reality TV superstar agreed to pay $1.26 million...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The weather was gloomy Monday in New York, but the markets, for a change, were not. Stocks rebounded sharply as investors sought to shake off a brutal September, which brought about new lows for the year. The Dow had its best day since June, and the S&P 500 had its best one since July. Futures looked strong and Treasury yields slipped Tuesday morning, as well. Time will tell whether any of this will last, however. Volatility is more the rule these days, even though the Federal Reserve has telegraphed that it will continue raising rates at an aggressive clip if inflation remains high. Read live market updates here.
American companies are pulling back on their hiring plans even as the Great Resignation keeps going strong
Job openings fell the fastest since the early pandemic in August, signaling the labor market is cooling off after several months of strong growth.
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
Why Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million SEC settlement over her crypto promo matters—especially for millennial and Gen Z investors
Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting a crypto asset without disclosing that she had been paid to do so. The charges against the billionaire influencer stem from a post she made in June 2021 promoting EthereumMax's crypto...
Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York
Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, a group often referred to as OPEC+, will meet in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The oil cartel and its allies are considering an output cut of more than a million barrels per day, according to OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters.
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Treasury's financial stability watchdog warns cryptocurrencies could threaten safety of U.S. economy
The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
Here's how we determine the FA 100 ranking for 2022
The methodology for the 2022 edition of CNBC's annual FA 100 ranking of registered investment advisors was prepared in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. A variety of core data points from AccuPoint Solutions' database of RIAs were analyzed, ranging from the firm's compliance record and years in business to total accounts and assets under management.
How the pandemic shifted how Boeing and airlines think about air cargo
During the pandemic, the air cargo market boomed as prices around the world hit historical highs and more consumers turned to e-commerce giants like Amazon to shop from home. Cargo's share of airline revenue almost quadrupled between 2016 and 2021, going from 11.4% to 40.3% of total revenue. Airplane manufacturer Boeing expects an 80% increase in the air cargo fleet through 2041. But as the economy slows, it raises tough questions about whether those growth rates are sustainable.
