Last month, Lamborghini revealed the Urus S, and like the Huracan Evo, the new nomenclature indicates that this is a facelift of the existing vehicle rather than a new addition to the lineup. The Urus S borrows some tech, performance, and styling updates from the also-new Urus Performante that was revealed a month earlier, but it's not the last new Lamborghini SUV for a while. A plug-in hybrid version has been in the works for some time now, and our spy photographers have just captured a closer look at the production body. While past Urus hybrid mules have been caught wearing pre-production bodies, this prototype is not, and the changes we can see are pretty substantial.

CARS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO