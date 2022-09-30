Read full article on original website
2023 VW ID Buzz First Drive Review: The Bus Is Back as a Stellar, Retro-Chic Electric Van
Aaron ColeThe new electric van is cute without being tacky, and it drives better and more comfortably than the old versions.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Is A Green Beauty Limited To Only Seven Units
Following a successful collaboration with the lifestyle apparel brand Kith on a special edition M4, BMW knew it wanted to give the same treatment to another model. After the German automaker teased another special edition, this time based on the 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric sedan we now get to say hello to the BMW i4 M50 by Kith that's limited to just seven units globally (that's 143 fewer than the BMW M4 Competition x Kith). In fact, one of those seven will be auctioned off, meaning only six of them are truly up for grabs.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Audi's Newest Model Will Bring Electric RS Power To A Wider Audience
Last year, the Audi RS e-tron GT took home the CarBuzz award in the Electrified Luxury category. In a nutshell, Audi's first RS-badged model with a fully electric powertrain is a hit, being both a joy to drive and breathtaking to look at. Based on our experience with this car, we have high hopes for the upcoming Audi RS Q6 e-tron you see here - if only it had a name that wasn't intent on using as many letters from the alphabet as possible.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Owner Loses Beautiful McLaren P1 To Hurricane Ian Just One Week After Buying It
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 monster, arrived in full force in Florida yesterday. Florida is known for two things: wealth and old people, so it only makes sense that a few supercars will lose their lives in the coming days. One of the first to fall victim to Ian is a McLaren P1, which was dragged out of its garage and into the streets.
2023 Lexus NX Arrives With Minor Price Hike And Updates
Introduced just last year, the second generation Lexus NX has arrived for the 2023 model year with very subtle updates. The handsome, angular styling remains unchanged, and that's a good thing - the Japanese contender remains one of the best lookers in its class. Similarly, the engine options also soldier on untouched. So, what has changed?
Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’
A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
You Can Now Purchase Your Own Piece Of Porsche
After months of rumors and hearsay, the Volkswagen Group announced that it would offer up to 25% of Porsche's preference shares to the public in an initial public offering (IPO). After consulting with various banks and Porsche, Volkswagen set the placement price at €82,50 (approx. $80) per share. A...
Audi Reveals Details Of Its Most Affordable EV
Out of all the electric vehicles launching in the US this year, the Audi Q4 e-tron was among our most highly anticipated. That's because this new model was set to arrive with a $43,900 starting price plus the $7,500 tax credit, making it the most affordable luxury SUV on the market. We then got word that only the more expensive 50 e-tron quattro model would be available for the 2022 model year, and when the Q4 40 e-tron arrived for the 2023 model year, it would have a higher price than initially anticipated.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Will Look Totally New
Last month, Lamborghini revealed the Urus S, and like the Huracan Evo, the new nomenclature indicates that this is a facelift of the existing vehicle rather than a new addition to the lineup. The Urus S borrows some tech, performance, and styling updates from the also-new Urus Performante that was revealed a month earlier, but it's not the last new Lamborghini SUV for a while. A plug-in hybrid version has been in the works for some time now, and our spy photographers have just captured a closer look at the production body. While past Urus hybrid mules have been caught wearing pre-production bodies, this prototype is not, and the changes we can see are pretty substantial.
Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany
Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
The BMW XM Is An Abomination And A Betrayal
BMW unveiled the XM Concept late last year. At the time, I had some pretty harsh words for it. This was only the second car ever to be fully engineered and built by BMW's M division - the division that was started as a means of building the best motorsports cars around - and somehow, the brand had gone from the M1 to an SUV, even tarting it up with twin roundels on the ass as a throwback to that original car.
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
The Porsche Cayenne Is The Ultimate Multipurpose Car
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Porsche Cayenne is turning 20 this year. Not yet old enough to order a beer, but old enough to have established a rock-solid reputation for being the Swiss Army Knife in the Porsche range. The first-generation Cayenne was arguably...
2023 Kia Rio Touches Down And Is Still A Brilliant New Car Bargain
The Kia Rio may not be the most exciting car around but, for many, it's the perfect commuter tool. The 2023 model has touched down with minimal changes, but that hasn't stopped the automaker from increasing prices across the range. Don't fret, though - the little Kia still offers superb value for money on the American market.
CONFIRMED: Electric Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Coming Next Year
Maserati recently unveiled the all-new GranTurismo, finally updating its beloved, if somewhat mediocre V8 grand tourer. And it has been quick to reveal that a convertible version, which will revive the GranCabrio nameplate, will arrive next year. The new GranTurismo comes powered by a twin-turbo V6 or batteries. The all-electric...
