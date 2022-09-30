ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
CarBuzz.com

BMW i4 M50 By Kith Is A Green Beauty Limited To Only Seven Units

Following a successful collaboration with the lifestyle apparel brand Kith on a special edition M4, BMW knew it wanted to give the same treatment to another model. After the German automaker teased another special edition, this time based on the 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric sedan we now get to say hello to the BMW i4 M50 by Kith that's limited to just seven units globally (that's 143 fewer than the BMW M4 Competition x Kith). In fact, one of those seven will be auctioned off, meaning only six of them are truly up for grabs.
CarBuzz.com

The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain

The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
CarBuzz.com

Audi's Newest Model Will Bring Electric RS Power To A Wider Audience

Last year, the Audi RS e-tron GT took home the CarBuzz award in the Electrified Luxury category. In a nutshell, Audi's first RS-badged model with a fully electric powertrain is a hit, being both a joy to drive and breathtaking to look at. Based on our experience with this car, we have high hopes for the upcoming Audi RS Q6 e-tron you see here - if only it had a name that wasn't intent on using as many letters from the alphabet as possible.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Lexus NX Arrives With Minor Price Hike And Updates

Introduced just last year, the second generation Lexus NX has arrived for the 2023 model year with very subtle updates. The handsome, angular styling remains unchanged, and that's a good thing - the Japanese contender remains one of the best lookers in its class. Similarly, the engine options also soldier on untouched. So, what has changed?
The Independent

Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
CarBuzz.com

You Can Now Purchase Your Own Piece Of Porsche

After months of rumors and hearsay, the Volkswagen Group announced that it would offer up to 25% of Porsche's preference shares to the public in an initial public offering (IPO). After consulting with various banks and Porsche, Volkswagen set the placement price at €82,50 (approx. $80) per share. A...
CarBuzz.com

Audi Reveals Details Of Its Most Affordable EV

Out of all the electric vehicles launching in the US this year, the Audi Q4 e-tron was among our most highly anticipated. That's because this new model was set to arrive with a $43,900 starting price plus the $7,500 tax credit, making it the most affordable luxury SUV on the market. We then got word that only the more expensive 50 e-tron quattro model would be available for the 2022 model year, and when the Q4 40 e-tron arrived for the 2023 model year, it would have a higher price than initially anticipated.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Will Look Totally New

Last month, Lamborghini revealed the Urus S, and like the Huracan Evo, the new nomenclature indicates that this is a facelift of the existing vehicle rather than a new addition to the lineup. The Urus S borrows some tech, performance, and styling updates from the also-new Urus Performante that was revealed a month earlier, but it's not the last new Lamborghini SUV for a while. A plug-in hybrid version has been in the works for some time now, and our spy photographers have just captured a closer look at the production body. While past Urus hybrid mules have been caught wearing pre-production bodies, this prototype is not, and the changes we can see are pretty substantial.
Motor1.com

Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany

Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
CarBuzz.com

The BMW XM Is An Abomination And A Betrayal

BMW unveiled the XM Concept late last year. At the time, I had some pretty harsh words for it. This was only the second car ever to be fully engineered and built by BMW's M division - the division that was started as a means of building the best motorsports cars around - and somehow, the brand had gone from the M1 to an SUV, even tarting it up with twin roundels on the ass as a throwback to that original car.
CarBuzz.com

850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money

Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
CarBuzz.com

The Porsche Cayenne Is The Ultimate Multipurpose Car

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Porsche Cayenne is turning 20 this year. Not yet old enough to order a beer, but old enough to have established a rock-solid reputation for being the Swiss Army Knife in the Porsche range. The first-generation Cayenne was arguably...
CarBuzz.com

CONFIRMED: Electric Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Coming Next Year

Maserati recently unveiled the all-new GranTurismo, finally updating its beloved, if somewhat mediocre V8 grand tourer. And it has been quick to reveal that a convertible version, which will revive the GranCabrio nameplate, will arrive next year. The new GranTurismo comes powered by a twin-turbo V6 or batteries. The all-electric...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

