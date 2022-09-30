Read full article on original website
Ram runners have 3 meets in 7 days
Greene County closes out the high school cross-country season with three meets between now and Oct. 10. The flurry of activity starts later today in Lake City at the golf course there for the South Central Calhoun Invitational. Coach Jeff Lamoureux’s runners then go to Des Moines this Thursday for the Saydel Invite, which is held on school grounds. Finally, it’s the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference meet on Monday, Oct. 10 east of State Center hosted by West Marshall at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course.
DCG Volleyball Looking for Another Win
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball returns to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight when they make the trip over to Newton to take on the Cardinals. DCG is 15-13 on the season and still looking to finish near the top of conference standings. Mustang volleyball is coming off of a...
Inside Track to District Title on Line for ADM Football
One of the biggest football games in 3A and in the state will involved the ADM Tigers on Friday night, as they will be taking on the defending 3A state champion Harlan on the road. Both teams are undefeated in district 6 with a 2-0 record, and the winner of...
Rams clinch District 8 football title
It’s not common for a high school football team to clinch a district title with only three of five district games in the books, but that’s the case for the Greene County Rams. Coach Caden Duncan’s team has won Class 2A District 8 for the second straight season. They are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play and are ranked fifth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Power Index and seventh by the Des Moines Register.
Greene County volleyball hosts tourney
Greene County welcomed seven other high school volleyball teams to the high school gym in Jefferson on Saturday for the Ram Invitational. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and is now 14-7 overall on the season. In Pool play, the Rams met Boone,...
Perry Football Loses Three More Starters Friday Night
Bondurant Farrar defeated Perry 70-0 in Class 4A football Friday night in Bondurant. The home Bluejays put the game away in the first quarter leading 29-0 despite playing without the state’s top running back, Titus Cram. The junior missed the game due to an injury. The game was played to a continuous clock in the second half and Bondurant hit the milestone 70 mark by throwing a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Perry lost three starters in the contest with Gavin Hegstrom, Juan Hernandez and Kevin Collin all leaving the game with various injuries. Perry was already playing without quarterback Caden Heck, fullback/linebacker Keegan Synder, running back/cornerback Egan Leber and starting center Cael Isles.
Greene County and Paton-Churdan Bands Learn Their Results from Carroll Band Day
Two bands in Greene County competed this past weekend at Carroll Parade Band Day. Greene County High School Band Director Wes Anderson says they earned third place in Class 3A, with Boone taking first and Storm Lake in second place. Anderson adds that he is very proud of how his kids did, considering this is the first time they went back to Carroll Band Day since 2019.
AC/GC Football Stats From The Victory Over 1-35
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center got an excited victory over another district team on Friday night and we take a look at the official stats from the ball game. AC/GC raked up 316 rushing yards as a team in the 23 to 20 win over Interstate-35 Friday night. Senior Brock Littler led the Chargers with 163 yards rushing on 24 attempts and led the team in passing yards with one completion for 45 yards. Ben Marsh caught the one recieption and led the team in recieving yards. AC/GC had a season high with two sacks from Blake Newby and Ben Marsh. Also the team had a total of 9.5 tackles for a loss which came three came from Ben Marsh and two from Blake Newby. The Chargers will now prepare for their rival Panorama this Friday and that game can be heard on Raccoon Valley Radio.com.
Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State
Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
Dallas County Conservation to Host a Hawk Watch Event
The Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a program this weekend as more birds are in migration. A Hawk Watch will be at the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio this event is open to everyone from the novice hawk watchers to those with years of experience. She says there will be several veteran “hawkers” there to help those that have never done this kind of thing before.
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 8th at the Fairview Congregational Church, South of Stuart. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Stuart American Legion. Open memorial visitation, with the family to receive friends, will be Saturday from 1-3 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of services. Online condolences may be given at powersfh.com.
Jefferson Library’s Author Talk Features Assistant Greene County Attorney
The Jefferson Public Library invites everyone to their next author talk series tomorrow. Library Director Jane Millard says Assistant Greene County Attorney Laura Snider will be talking about her three published books based on the fictional character and public defender Ashley Mongomery. “She’s got a busy life. She’s written three...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panora Mayor Pat Parker
We discuss the latest Panora City Council meeting with the Mayor Pat Parker.
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 30-October 3, 2022
Deputies responded to 13500 I Court in Perry for a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. Maria Hernandez De Gonzale and Virginia Calderon from Perry were both backing out when Hernandez De Gonzale was about ready to pull ahead and Calderon did not see her in the center portion of the driveway and struck her vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to Hernandez De Gonzale’s vehicle estimated at $1500.00 and $400.00 to Calderon.
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Workshops
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The meeting will begin with a Des Moines Area Community College workshop and a county wetland workshop, followed by consideration of the county engineer’s out of state travel request. The Board will also consider for approval federal procurement and financial policies, along with the standard election American Rescue Plan Act fund project, and a training room in-floor power item.
The Giant Bubble Show Coming To Guthrie Center
A live show is coming to Guthrie Center and it will bring family fun and entertainment. The Giant Bubble Show will feature Logan Jimenez creating unbelievable things with bubbles that includes 20 foot bubbles, volcano bubbles and will put attendees in bubbles. Jimenez explains what folks need to know before purchasing a ticket.
ADM School Board Beefs Up Employee Assistance Program
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board approved a new company that provides additional services to school district employees. Superintendent Greg Defoe tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Board approved at their regular meeting in September an employee assistance program with Employee and Family Resources. He explains why the district wanted to go forward with doing something like this.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
