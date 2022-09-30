Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center got an excited victory over another district team on Friday night and we take a look at the official stats from the ball game. AC/GC raked up 316 rushing yards as a team in the 23 to 20 win over Interstate-35 Friday night. Senior Brock Littler led the Chargers with 163 yards rushing on 24 attempts and led the team in passing yards with one completion for 45 yards. Ben Marsh caught the one recieption and led the team in recieving yards. AC/GC had a season high with two sacks from Blake Newby and Ben Marsh. Also the team had a total of 9.5 tackles for a loss which came three came from Ben Marsh and two from Blake Newby. The Chargers will now prepare for their rival Panorama this Friday and that game can be heard on Raccoon Valley Radio.com.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO