Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the […]
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
'Saturday Night Live' Kicks Off Season 48 With Help from Miles Teller and Jon Hamm After Cast Shake-Up
Saturday Night Live has undergone a lot of retooling over the summer -- with a lot of castmembers exiting the show and four new actors signing on. So they made sure to address the slew of differences with a self-referential cold-open featuring the night's host, Miles Teller. Teller played Payton...
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)
Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3
Congratulations are in order for Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, as the couple's expecting baby No. 3!. The That 70s Show star appeared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday and Kelly Clarkson didn't waste any time getting to the exciting news. The second Grace sat on the couch after soaking up a round of applause, Clarkson said, "Hello. So, baby number three is on the way?"
Joel McHale Says He 'Can't Believe' That 'Community' Movie Got Made: 'It's a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)
The long-shot dream of "six seasons and a movie" is actually becoming a reality! A Community movie is on the way and star Joel McHale is excited about the opportunity. McHale hosted the charity gala The Event, presented by the by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, and he spoke with ET about the long-awaited film, based on the cult hit sitcom, which was announced on Friday.
Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film
Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute
Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Late Stepfather Paul Forste: 'You Will Be Missed Always'
Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather "strong as a bull" and a man she'll always miss. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram and paid homage to Paul Giffin Forste, the man who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades and who sadly died on Wednesday. Parker's post included a black and white photo of Forste with the caption, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ."
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
Billy Eichner on 'Bros' Disappointing Box Office Debut: 'Straight People' Just 'Didn't Show Up'
Billy Eichner is weighing in on the debut of his film Bros, and reflecting on why he thinks it didn't manage to rake in huge returns despite a stellar critical response. "Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out," Eichner write, as part of a series of tweets, on Sunday. "It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie."
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!. The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. Shaq positively towers...
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
A Free Scottish Haircut for the King!
This is the moment King Charles greeted a waiting crowd, with some offering more than a hand shake! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': The World Is on the Brink of Eternal War in New Trailer
There's a war coming, and the man behind it is making serious waves in Wakanda. Marvel released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Monday, giving fans a closer look at Tenoch Huerta's anti-hero Namor, who seems to be the leader of the biggest points of conflict in Marvel's return to Wakanda.
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Most Shocking Fan Reactions to Rhaenyra’s Relationship Choices in Episode 7
Despite a major time jump that included marriages and several children for both Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), the two characters found themselves in a very similar situation on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Betrayal, incest, in-fighting and maneuvering for the Iron...
