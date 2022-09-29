ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

KTVB

Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw, as the couple's expecting baby No. 3!. The That 70s Show star appeared on the The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday and Kelly Clarkson didn't waste any time getting to the exciting news. The second Grace sat on the couch after soaking up a round of applause, Clarkson said, "Hello. So, baby number three is on the way?"
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Joel McHale Says He 'Can't Believe' That 'Community' Movie Got Made: 'It's a Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

The long-shot dream of "six seasons and a movie" is actually becoming a reality! A Community movie is on the way and star Joel McHale is excited about the opportunity. McHale hosted the charity gala The Event, presented by the by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, and he spoke with ET about the long-awaited film, based on the cult hit sitcom, which was announced on Friday.
MOVIES
KTVB

Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film

Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
MOVIES
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian's Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute

Kim Kardashian paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death. The 41-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father. Some of the photos included a handwritten note Kardashian said she relished when she was a kid. One of the handwritten notes from Robert read, "Kim - I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you," and he signed it "daddy."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Late Stepfather Paul Forste: 'You Will Be Missed Always'

Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather "strong as a bull" and a man she'll always miss. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram and paid homage to Paul Giffin Forste, the man who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades and who sadly died on Wednesday. Parker's post included a black and white photo of Forste with the caption, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ."
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTVB

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Billy Eichner on 'Bros' Disappointing Box Office Debut: 'Straight People' Just 'Didn't Show Up'

Billy Eichner is weighing in on the debut of his film Bros, and reflecting on why he thinks it didn't manage to rake in huge returns despite a stellar critical response. "Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out," Eichner write, as part of a series of tweets, on Sunday. "It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie."
MOVIES
KTVB

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

A Free Scottish Haircut for the King!

This is the moment King Charles greeted a waiting crowd, with some offering more than a hand shake! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
WORLD

