ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better

There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp

LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Lsu Football#Louisiana#American Football#Sports#Lsu#Tigers#Southeastern Conference
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited

Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes

It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
ZACHARY, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
theadvocate.com

Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans

Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant

This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory

It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy