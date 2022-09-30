Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better
There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
LSU's road game against Florida picked for primetime kickoff in The Swamp
LSU's next road game Oct. 15 against Florida will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. It will be the second 6 p.m. road start for No. 25 LSU, which was ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after Saturday night's 21-17 win over Auburn.
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU
Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
Film review: LSU made adjustments to overcome 17-0 deficit in win over Auburn
At the 9:38 mark of the second quarter Saturday night, LSU trailed 17-0 on the road as it struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense uncharacteristically allowed wide open receivers, and the offense couldn’t sustain drives. From that point on, LSU scored 21 unanswered points to beat...
Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.
AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited
Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes
It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves the Auburn game with an injury in the 4th quarter
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game at Auburn in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury for the second consecutive week. Both ESPN and the LSU radio broadcast reported that Daniels suffered the injury on knee-to-knee contact on a play in the second half. ESPN reported that the...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans
Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane announces debutantes to be presented at 2023 Mardi Gras ball
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented at the group’s 36th annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berkley Keaton Bruyere, a senior at Frisco High School in Dallas, Texas,...
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant
This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory
It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
