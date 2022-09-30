Read full article on original website
Why BJ Ojulari has been LSU football's most valuable defensive player
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly called it a "captain's play." LSU football was trailing 17-0 on the road to Auburn in the second quarter last week. It had just punted the ball away for the fifth time and the defense couldn't stop surrendering big plays. LSU needed something positive to...
Brian Kelly receives brief LSU football vs. Tennessee history lesson from media
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly received a brief history lesson on Monday. With LSU football hosting No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the first time since 2010, the Tigers' unforgettable walk-off touchdown win over the Volunteers came up toward the end of Kelly's press conference.
LSU football at Florida Gators: Game time, TV network announced
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will face Florida in Gainesville at 6 p.m. on ESPN next Saturday, the SEC announced on Monday. Last season, LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) beat Florida (3-2, 0-2) in Tiger Stadium, 49-42. The Tigers also won the last time they played in the Swamp, defeating the Gators 37-34 in an upset victory.
How can LSU football get Kayshon Boutte involved? Answering 5 questions after Auburn win
AUBURN, Ala. - Despite an ugly performance, LSU football escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 21-17 victory over Auburn for its first road victory of the Brian Kelly era. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) ran the ball well and the defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown to keep Auburn (3-2, 1-1) at bay.
LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from Brian Kelly's first LSU road game
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is attempting to score its first road win of the Brian Kelly era this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN). LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) enters the matchup having won its last three contests against Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. Kelly's team has rode a dominant defense and an offense that's thrived on playing at a quicker pace to victories.
LSU football escapes Auburn with ugly win. Here's how.
AUBURN, Ala. - The madness never seemed to stop on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. First, it was Harold Perkins' interception. A turnover that handed LSU football the ball with 8:11 left to play. Then Auburn returner Keionte Scott muffed the ensuing punt. Further craziness took place when, two plays later, LSU running back John Emery Jr. fumbled the ball away to Auburn.
Grading LSU football's ugly win over Auburn. We had to give coaching D+
AUBURN, Ala. - LSU football had a hard-fought victory on Saturday, defeating Auburn 21-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) had an ugly performance but got the job done by forcing four turnovers. LSU's offense had an effective running game but couldn't get anything going through the air, only producing 85 passing yards against Auburn (3-2, 1-1).
LSU CB Sevyn Banks leaves Auburn game in a stretcher after a hit to the head
AUBURN, Ala - LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks suffered a serious injury on the opening kickoff of LSU football's matchup against Auburn on Saturday. Banks went in to make a tackle headfirst on the opening kick and did not move after making contact with Auburn kick returner Keionte Scott. After the...
Thibodaux man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
A Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. “People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to...
Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
Our Lady of the Lake's annual blessing of pets set for Oct. 9
Our Lady of the Lake Health will host its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals on Oct. 9. In honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the public is invited to bring their pets and families to this celebration. All pets are welcome to attend and receive a blessing. St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals and of Our Lady of the Lake Health’s founders, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect.
Ascension Parish detectives seek identities in Prairieville theft
Ascension Parish detectives are working to identify three subjects in an investigation into the theft of more than $600 worth of alcohol from the Walmart in Prairieville. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers Stopper to receive a cash reward.
