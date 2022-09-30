Read full article on original website
Perry Football Loses Three More Starters Friday Night
Bondurant Farrar defeated Perry 70-0 in Class 4A football Friday night in Bondurant. The home Bluejays put the game away in the first quarter leading 29-0 despite playing without the state’s top running back, Titus Cram. The junior missed the game due to an injury. The game was played to a continuous clock in the second half and Bondurant hit the milestone 70 mark by throwing a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Perry lost three starters in the contest with Gavin Hegstrom, Juan Hernandez and Kevin Collin all leaving the game with various injuries. Perry was already playing without quarterback Caden Heck, fullback/linebacker Keegan Synder, running back/cornerback Egan Leber and starting center Cael Isles.
Final stats from Rams’ VB tournament
Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Greene County volleyball team hosted its invitational tournament at the high school in Jefferson on Saturday and final statistics are now available. The Rams went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and are now 14-7 on the season. Although the Rams dropped two matches, they...
Rams clinch District 8 football title
It’s not common for a high school football team to clinch a district title with only three of five district games in the books, but that’s the case for the Greene County Rams. Coach Caden Duncan’s team has won Class 2A District 8 for the second straight season. They are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play and are ranked fifth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Power Index and seventh by the Des Moines Register.
Greene County and Paton-Churdan Bands Learn Their Results from Carroll Band Day
Two bands in Greene County competed this past weekend at Carroll Parade Band Day. Greene County High School Band Director Wes Anderson says they earned third place in Class 3A, with Boone taking first and Storm Lake in second place. Anderson adds that he is very proud of how his kids did, considering this is the first time they went back to Carroll Band Day since 2019.
Drought Conditions Slide Further Down in Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Drought conditions continue to decline in portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio area. All of Guthrie County, along with the majority of Greene and Dallas counties are abnormally dry, while the extreme northeastern corner of Dallas County and the northwestern portion of Greene County is in a moderate drought. The...
Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 8th at the Fairview Congregational Church, South of Stuart. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Stuart American Legion. Open memorial visitation, with the family to receive friends, will be Saturday from 1-3 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of services. Online condolences may be given at powersfh.com.
Timothy “Tim” Vodenik, age 65 of Ogden
Timothy “Tim” Vodenik, age 65 of Ogden, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Ogden, IA. A Celebration of his Life for Timothy “Tim” Vodenik, age 65 of Ogden will be held at later date. Memorials may be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
All dogs go to heaven, especially Lefty
He was the very goodest of boys. “Today we said goodbye to our namesake and canine-in-chief Lefty Mathey,” read a post on the Lefty’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “He loved all his bar frens [sic] and I wish you all could have seen him one more time.”
Iowa’s Leaders to Descend Upon Jefferson Next Week
A statewide program will be nestling into Jefferson later this month. Leadership Iowa, hosted by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation brings in 40 individuals from across the state as their opening session to the eight month journey begins in Jefferson October 5th-7th, with visits to Wild Rose Casino, RVP~1875 and the History Boy Theater, The Centennial, Deal’s Orchard and the Jefferson Community Golf Course.
Lots of Activities for Greene County 4-H’ers During 4-H Week
It’s National 4-H Week and the Greene County 4-H program has lots happening. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says some of the traditional activities include decorating a store window with the winning 4-H club receiving a pizza party, 4-H’ers can also refer a new member and be entered into a drawing for a prize, as well as wear a 4-H t-shirt and use the #GC4HGrowsLeaders2022 to social media and be entered into another prize drawing.
Jerry Barrett, age 83 of Luther
Visitation for Jerry Barrett, age 83 of Luther will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with burial to follow in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry at 2:15 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
Adair Fire and Rescue Sunday Harvest Meal
The Adair Fire and Rescue is asking the public to join them for a harvest meal. The departments will have a meal that consists of a hamburger, chips, water and dessert for $10. There will be a sit down or drive through option at the Adair Fire Hall tomorrow from 11am until 2pm. All proceeds will go towards the fire and rescue department. For the ability to call ahead use the number listed.
