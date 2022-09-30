ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

2 On Your Side

Walk to Cure Arthritis set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talisa King has a personal mission. She was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis. After noticing a lack of resources locally, she reached out to the National Arthritis Foundation to start a local chapter in Buffalo. "As a young working-class woman, the closest resource was roughly 6-8...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Dipson Theatres closes at the Eastern Hills Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatres has closed its doors at the Eastern Hills Mall. The entertainment company said the pandemic made it very challenging to compete with other theaters. Eastern Hills Mall said that location has been around since its original grand opening and Dipson said it's now more...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Depew, NY
Lifestyle
City
Depew, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres introduce new team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres introduced a new member of their team on Monday. Nikki, a Golden Retriever, is part WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program that will train her to be a service dog for a local veteran. Nikki is eight-months-old and was donated to WNY Heroes...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Most Buffalo: How was your weekend?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This victory Monday we once again asked you - how was your weekend, and you delivered!. Starting with Bills Mafia out in full force. Russ got the party started early on Friday night DJing a wedding. And one crowd celebrated all things soup at the Buffalo Bills' Soupapalooza gathering - tasting 15 soups and that sweet Bills victory!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to decline in WNY as they climb nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average continues to increase, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 7 cents from last week to $3.80, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

