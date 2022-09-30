Read full article on original website
Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew closing for renovations
DEPEW, N.Y. — A car bureau in Depew is closing for renovations. On Monday, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced that Erie County Auto Bureau in the George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd is closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will reopen by the end of the year.
Hamburg woman accused of stealing money from youth hockey team
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman is accused of stealing money from a youth hockey team. Colleen Wheeler, 43, was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of grand larceny in the third degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Wheeler, while working as a manager...
Walk to Cure Arthritis set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talisa King has a personal mission. She was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis. After noticing a lack of resources locally, she reached out to the National Arthritis Foundation to start a local chapter in Buffalo. "As a young working-class woman, the closest resource was roughly 6-8...
Dipson Theatres closes at the Eastern Hills Mall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatres has closed its doors at the Eastern Hills Mall. The entertainment company said the pandemic made it very challenging to compete with other theaters. Eastern Hills Mall said that location has been around since its original grand opening and Dipson said it's now more...
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
Sabres introduce new team dog
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres introduced a new member of their team on Monday. Nikki, a Golden Retriever, is part WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program that will train her to be a service dog for a local veteran. Nikki is eight-months-old and was donated to WNY Heroes...
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
Most Buffalo: How was your weekend?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This victory Monday we once again asked you - how was your weekend, and you delivered!. Starting with Bills Mafia out in full force. Russ got the party started early on Friday night DJing a wedding. And one crowd celebrated all things soup at the Buffalo Bills' Soupapalooza gathering - tasting 15 soups and that sweet Bills victory!
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy hires executive director; plus two other leaders named
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy has hired Katie Campos as its first executive director, effective Oct. 31. Campos, who was hired following a national search, will be responsible for overseeing all park operations and building the organization in tandem with community partners and the City of Buffalo.
Gas prices continue to decline in WNY as they climb nationally
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average continues to increase, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 7 cents from last week to $3.80, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20.
Bakers Men Buffalo competes on Food Network Halloween baking show
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're getting into the spooky spirit as we approach Halloween with a local baker participating in a holiday themed competition. The Bakers Men Buffalo was back in the national spotlight Monday night. The Lancaster bakery took part in the Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Challenge." Brian Muffoletto...
Mt. Aaron Village Phase II set to begin on Buffalo's East Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the first phase of the Mt. Aaron Village residential-anchored project completed and fully leased, Dwayne Jones is looking to start the second phase of the East Side development by early 2024. Jones, pastor of Mt. Aaron Baptist Church on Genesee Street, said he is working...
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
'The Prom' opens at Shea's, runs through the weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And here in Western New York - get your formal wear ready because it's time for prom in September. The musical, is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center through this weekend. The show tells the story of four down-on-their luck Broadway stars, who try to...
Western New York benefits from lifted border restrictions
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the past two-and-a-half years, traveling between Canada and Western New York hasn’t always been the easiest. But that’s now a problem of the past. “It’s wonderful, so wonderful,” Svetlana Kudashkina said. “It’s easier to travel, and it’s more freedom."...
Man, 18, indicted in connection to double homicide in Town of Tonawanda
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man from Buffalo has been indicted in a double homicide case that happened one month ago in the Town of Tonawanda. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jamire Woods is charged with two counts of murder, one county of attempted murder, and other charges.
Art studio, apartments, athletic center planned for $10 million Buffalo project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investment partnership led by attorney Corey Hogan and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa is working on a $10 million mixed-use development in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood. Niagara Street LLC – an investment group including Hogan, Kulpa and Kevin Kirby from Avant Realty LLC...
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following Tuesday morning fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
UB students test their skills in Gallagher Pier boat race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo students put their skills to the test out on Gallagher Pier on Friday. Sixty students spent the past five weeks building boats that would take part in Friday's relay race. They broke up into five teams, where 12 students worked on each boat.
