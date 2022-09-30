BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national average continues to increase, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas went up 7 cents from last week to $3.80, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO