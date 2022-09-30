Read full article on original website
First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats. Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.
Craft fair to benefit Evansville animal rescue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is accepting applications for the 9th Annual Helping Hounds Craft Fair on November 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials with ITV say the event will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 5130 Lincoln Avenue, in Evansville, and it costs $1 to get […]
Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in Fall Festival parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of Fall Festival is in the books, as well as one of several events including the Lighthouse Judging Contest. Children and their families crafted and designed their own unique lighthouse replicas to be judged by the West Side Nut Club. Judges will decide...
Boo Fest returns to Diamond Lake Resort
Owensboro, KY. (WEHT) Each Saturday in October, the Boo Fest is at Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro. Several activities are planned like pumpkin painting, pony-rides, games, a bounce house, and costume contests. Haunted hay rides are on Friday and Saturday evenings. All ghost, ghouls, goblins, and witches are welcomed for an “Unboolievable” time. For more […]
Fall Festival hosts family day event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday. The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event. Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to...
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
Kids have fun on Fall Festival’s first day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children. The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
Diane’s Fall Festival Tasting Results-Booths 137-105
My team consisted of me, Crystal Van Diver (a veteran taster) and Pete Olson (this year’s rookie). We started at the very end of Franklin Street in front of The Gerst Haus and had a great time! All the booths were so welcoming and were genuinely so happy to see their “WIKY tasters!”
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104
2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
LST 325 heading back to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is head back to its dock in downtown Evansville soon. The historic ship has been out on its annual tour. Last week, the it was docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, it’s making its way home from there. The...
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
City of Evansville offering Fall Festival lunch shuttle service
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville will offer lunch time shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for the public from Monday through Friday. According to a press release, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the shuttle will pick up and drop off from the C.K. Newsome Community Centeron the […]
