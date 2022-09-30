Read full article on original website
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns for another season at the Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's become a spooky season staple for animal lovers around the metro, and the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo for another season. Thousands of carved pumpkins line the Zoo walkways, and they'll only be out for a little over a month. The...
All Hail! The Bridgerton Experience is Now in Minnesota
You heard me right! The anticipated and highly loved Bridgerton Experience has now landed in beautiful Minnesota! And remember it is only here for a limited time so find out more and how you can get tickets!. I mean, the word has been out for a bit, but it has...
bikepacking.com
Two More Weeks Until Our Otso Fenrir Giveaway!
A friendly reminder that we have an extra special Collective Reward in store for our supporters in this latest round of prize drawings. Thanks to our friends at Otso Cycles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we’re thrilled to be able to set up one randomly selected member of our Bikepacking Collective with a complete Otso Fenrir Stainless, an incredible $4,120 value.
twincitiesmedia.net
Meshuggah Tear Down The Myth
The future of The Myth Nightclub in Maplewood, MN is in jeopardy. Honestly, when I saw the news, I didn’t think twice. Sadly, this venue is just not a favorite of mine or anyone else in the cities. It’s a bit too far into the burbs and is known for having, well, issues. I won’t bad talk about the venue because a venue is a venue and, when your life depends on live music, you don’t take any venue for granted but I didn’t think twice when I read the news and figured my life wouldn’t change without The Myth. Naturally, my show on Friday was at the Myth and although I don’t give them all of the credit for how amazing the evening was, I do think I’ll be a bit sad if this venue closes. Free parking, great sightlines– there are some benefits to the suburban venue but I digress. You’re not here to hear about the venue, you’re here to hear about the show.
All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet...
mspmag.com
Inside the Revamped Edina Theatre
Nearly three years after shutting down at the onset of the pandemic, the historic Edina Theatre reopened Friday under new local ownership. Mann Theaters is focused on the experience of movie going, which you can’t get while streaming from home, like heated seats and a bar designed to replicate Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic, The Shining.
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
visitshakopee.org
10 Great Places to Eat with Kids in Shakopee
With tasty options including pizza, barbecue, and international cuisines, the whole family will find something delicious to eat at these kid-friendly restaurants in Shakopee. Treat your kids to Mexican specialties at Pablo’s Mexican restaurant, which offers kid-sized tacos, quesadillas, taquitos, nachos, and enchiladas with a choice of side. There’s also American fare, such as a hamburger, chicken strips, and macaroni and cheese. Sides include both Mexican and American options, like Spanish rice, refried beans, fries, salad, and applesauce.
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
twincitieslive.com
The Grand Opening of 2 Pink Squirrels
The grand opening of 2 Pink Squirrels is coming soon and TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich is there to tell us what to expect! 2 Pink Squirrels is located inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine and will blow you away with their crazy milkshakes! Visit 2PinkSquirrels between Monday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 9th and receive 20% off when you mention Twin Cities Live!
southsidepride.com
Many openings, apology to Sea Salt (NOT closing), and mini-review of Heather’s
There are so many restaurants and things opening lately. First up, a plethora of fancy places to eat lunch in downtown Minneapolis (dinner too, in some cases). Several publications have heralded “the return of downtown,” especially the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. In early September they had a piece titled, “Back in the office? These full-service downtown Minneapolis lunch spots are now open.”
ccxmedia.org
PurpleRose Lounge to Open in Former Crystal Pizza Ranch Space
The city of Crystal is getting a new restaurant and business to fill the space of the former Pizza Ranch. PurpleRose Lounge, a restaurant and bar, will take over part of the building at 5526 West Broadway Avenue in the Crystal Gallery Mall. The rest of the space will be turned into a tobacco shop called PurpleRose Cigar and Hookah.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
Minnesota’s Haunted Dairy Queen Is Just An Hour From St. Cloud
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee ending due to new amphitheater
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Another major Minnesota music festival has been axed. Just hours after MPR and Walker Art Center announced Wednesday that Rock the Garden was ending, officials with Twin Cities Summer Jam called it quits. Thousands of concert-goers attend Twin Cities Summer Jam every year for its 3-day...
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
