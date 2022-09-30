ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WBOC

Salisbury Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Assault, Fentanyl Possession

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison for drug and assault convictions. Darius Ahmaad Deal was convicted Sept. 9 and sentenced by Wicomico Circuit Court Judge. S. James Sarbanes to 20 years suspend all but eight years in the Division Corrections for Fentanyl possession with intent to distribute..
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
DOVER, DE

nj1015.com

Woodbridge, NJ police brothers charged in drunken brawl

Two brothers who serve as Woodbridge police officers were charged with assault after a drunken fight at an Ocean City, Maryland, condo in August. Police records show Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 33, were both charged with second-degree assault while at a house on 5th Street in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Man tased three times in Ocean City to serve two years

A Columbia, Maryland man who Ocean City Police struck with an electrical Taser three times last summer, was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a police officer. Nicholas Libertini, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct and several counts of second-degree assault for an incident on the Boardwalk on July 14.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
WBOC

Salisbury Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury. According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI

WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
WESTOVER, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business

DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Police investigate two-car crash on Route 24 near Angola

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash Sept. 29 that closed on Route 24. Emergency responders went the scene about 10:50 at the intersection of Route 24 near Jolyns Way and found one vehicle overturned, according to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials. Two people needed care, officials said, and the Delaware State Police helicopter was used to transport one person.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
