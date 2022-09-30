Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
Driver charged in 2 deaths during Wildwood H2oi car rally to remain jailed
The driver charged with killing two people during a Sept. 24 pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood will remain jailed on a slew of charges related to the chaotic episode that jammed local streets with hundreds of cars and large crowds of pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Assault, Fentanyl Possession
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison for drug and assault convictions. Darius Ahmaad Deal was convicted Sept. 9 and sentenced by Wicomico Circuit Court Judge. S. James Sarbanes to 20 years suspend all but eight years in the Division Corrections for Fentanyl possession with intent to distribute..
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WBOC
Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover
DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nj1015.com
Woodbridge, NJ police brothers charged in drunken brawl
Two brothers who serve as Woodbridge police officers were charged with assault after a drunken fight at an Ocean City, Maryland, condo in August. Police records show Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 33, were both charged with second-degree assault while at a house on 5th Street in Ocean City.
WBOC
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting
FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
Ocean City Today
Man tased three times in Ocean City to serve two years
A Columbia, Maryland man who Ocean City Police struck with an electrical Taser three times last summer, was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a police officer. Nicholas Libertini, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct and several counts of second-degree assault for an incident on the Boardwalk on July 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Convicted of Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury. According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CONFIRMED: Body Of Missing 54-Year-Old Cape May Court House Man Has Been Found
News broke earlier this week about a man who ditched his ride as the car was traveling on Route 55 on Thursday, September 27th. Unfortunately, sources have reported that the man's body has now been located. Unfortunately for Roy Osmundsen's family, not much else has been confirmed about what happened....
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
phillyvoice.com
Rare pearl found by Phoenixville couple in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant appraised at $4,071
The Chester County couple who found a purple pearl in their clam appetizer over the summer have received an appraisal of $4,071 for the rare specimen they encountered while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach. In August, Scott Overland was dining with his wife, Katie, at the upscale Salt Air Kitchen &...
Cape Gazette
Police investigate two-car crash on Route 24 near Angola
Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash Sept. 29 that closed on Route 24. Emergency responders went the scene about 10:50 at the intersection of Route 24 near Jolyns Way and found one vehicle overturned, according to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials. Two people needed care, officials said, and the Delaware State Police helicopter was used to transport one person.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4