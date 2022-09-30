ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WDAM-TV

Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday is a big day for the University of Southern Mississippi, according to Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Listening sessions concerning the USM presidential search will be hosted at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater at the Thad Cochran Center. Mississippi Institutions of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

8th annual Pine Belt Pride events hosted this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are celebrating the eighth annual Prine Belt Pride week. The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center and sponsored by the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, will last from Monday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, […]
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

5th annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week

Pine Belt area charities are running into issues with rising food costs and supply chain disruptions. Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade. The Hattiesburg School District is wrapping up homecoming week in traditional fashion. Dixie Electric Florida-bound after Hurricane Ian. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |
HATTIESBURG, MS
umc.edu

Progress mounts on Asylum Hill

In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala

JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel School District surpasses goals

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts throughout the Pine Belt strive for excellence. Scores continue to improve, reflecting the hard work by students and staff. The Mississippi Department of Education released its statewide 2022 Accountability Ratings just days ago, and the Laurel School District moved up two letter rankings, receiving a “C” rating.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

