DCG Volleyball Looking for Another Win
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball returns to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight when they make the trip over to Newton to take on the Cardinals. DCG is 15-13 on the season and still looking to finish near the top of conference standings. Mustang volleyball is coming off of a...
Home VB tonight for Rams and Rockets
The two high school volleyball teams from Greene County are both at home tonight. Greene County hosts Perry in the high school gym in Jefferson in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play while Paton-Churdan plays Woodbine in Churdan in Rolling Valley Activities Conference action. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-1...
Wildcats Pounce on Panthers in Homecoming Game
Last Friday was the Homecoming game for West Central Valley, and the visiting Panorama Panthers didn’t stand a chance. Both teams came into the game on a losing streak, the Wildcats having lost the last two games, and Panorama losing their last four games. The Panthers may have scored...
Panorama Football Coach Kauzlarich Talks Rivalry with AC/GC
The Panorama Panthers football team will go from one rival, West Central Valley last week, to another rival this week. The AC/GC Chargers. I caught up with Panther head coach Mike Kauzlarich. We talked about this game on Friday. When asked about the rivalry, here’s what coach Kauzlarich had to say, “(Last week against WCV) Yeah I’d almost like take it up ten notches. When you go to church on Sunday you’re sitting on side or the other. (Laughs) It’s a fun little rivalry. At the end of the day, both our schools get a long very well.”
Rams clinch District 8 football title
It’s not common for a high school football team to clinch a district title with only three of five district games in the books, but that’s the case for the Greene County Rams. Coach Caden Duncan’s team has won Class 2A District 8 for the second straight season. They are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play and are ranked fifth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Power Index and seventh by the Des Moines Register.
Final stats from Rams’ VB tournament
Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Greene County volleyball team hosted its invitational tournament at the high school in Jefferson on Saturday and final statistics are now available. The Rams went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and are now 14-7 on the season. Although the Rams dropped two matches, they...
Perry Football Loses Three More Starters Friday Night
Bondurant Farrar defeated Perry 70-0 in Class 4A football Friday night in Bondurant. The home Bluejays put the game away in the first quarter leading 29-0 despite playing without the state’s top running back, Titus Cram. The junior missed the game due to an injury. The game was played to a continuous clock in the second half and Bondurant hit the milestone 70 mark by throwing a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Perry lost three starters in the contest with Gavin Hegstrom, Juan Hernandez and Kevin Collin all leaving the game with various injuries. Perry was already playing without quarterback Caden Heck, fullback/linebacker Keegan Synder, running back/cornerback Egan Leber and starting center Cael Isles.
AC/GC Football Stats From The Victory Over 1-35
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center got an excited victory over another district team on Friday night and we take a look at the official stats from the ball game. AC/GC raked up 316 rushing yards as a team in the 23 to 20 win over Interstate-35 Friday night. Senior Brock Littler led the Chargers with 163 yards rushing on 24 attempts and led the team in passing yards with one completion for 45 yards. Ben Marsh caught the one recieption and led the team in recieving yards. AC/GC had a season high with two sacks from Blake Newby and Ben Marsh. Also the team had a total of 9.5 tackles for a loss which came three came from Ben Marsh and two from Blake Newby. The Chargers will now prepare for their rival Panorama this Friday and that game can be heard on Raccoon Valley Radio.com.
Greene County volleyball hosts tourney
Greene County welcomed seven other high school volleyball teams to the high school gym in Jefferson on Saturday for the Ram Invitational. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and is now 14-7 overall on the season. In Pool play, the Rams met Boone,...
Greene County and Paton-Churdan Bands Learn Their Results from Carroll Band Day
Two bands in Greene County competed this past weekend at Carroll Parade Band Day. Greene County High School Band Director Wes Anderson says they earned third place in Class 3A, with Boone taking first and Storm Lake in second place. Anderson adds that he is very proud of how his kids did, considering this is the first time they went back to Carroll Band Day since 2019.
Dallas County Conservation to Host a Hawk Watch Event
The Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a program this weekend as more birds are in migration. A Hawk Watch will be at the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio this event is open to everyone from the novice hawk watchers to those with years of experience. She says there will be several veteran “hawkers” there to help those that have never done this kind of thing before.
Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 8th at the Fairview Congregational Church, South of Stuart. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Stuart American Legion. Open memorial visitation, with the family to receive friends, will be Saturday from 1-3 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of services. Online condolences may be given at powersfh.com.
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
Cass County Restaurant is a Finalist for 2022 Best Breaded Pork Loin
(Des Moines) The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National Pork Month by revealing the five Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s top award. According to the press release from the IPPA, this contest has been drawing the attention of connoisseurs near and far. The Mainstreet Bar...
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
