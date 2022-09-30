Read full article on original website
Wildcats Compete in Packed Cross Country Meet
This week looks to be another busy one for the West Central Valley Wildcats, after a very successful Homecoming week. Tonight starts everything off with meets for the cross country teams in Greenfield, hosted by the Nodaway Valley Wolverines. Other conference teams attending besides the Wildcats are the Interstate 35 Roadrunners, Panorama Panthers, Pleasantville Trojans and Woodward-Granger Hawks.
Perry Football Loses Three More Starters Friday Night
Bondurant Farrar defeated Perry 70-0 in Class 4A football Friday night in Bondurant. The home Bluejays put the game away in the first quarter leading 29-0 despite playing without the state’s top running back, Titus Cram. The junior missed the game due to an injury. The game was played to a continuous clock in the second half and Bondurant hit the milestone 70 mark by throwing a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Perry lost three starters in the contest with Gavin Hegstrom, Juan Hernandez and Kevin Collin all leaving the game with various injuries. Perry was already playing without quarterback Caden Heck, fullback/linebacker Keegan Synder, running back/cornerback Egan Leber and starting center Cael Isles.
DCG Volleyball Looking for Another Win
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball returns to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight when they make the trip over to Newton to take on the Cardinals. DCG is 15-13 on the season and still looking to finish near the top of conference standings. Mustang volleyball is coming off of a...
Final stats from Rams’ VB tournament
Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Greene County volleyball team hosted its invitational tournament at the high school in Jefferson on Saturday and final statistics are now available. The Rams went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and are now 14-7 on the season. Although the Rams dropped two matches, they...
AC/GC Football Stats From The Victory Over 1-35
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center got an excited victory over another district team on Friday night and we take a look at the official stats from the ball game. AC/GC raked up 316 rushing yards as a team in the 23 to 20 win over Interstate-35 Friday night. Senior Brock Littler led the Chargers with 163 yards rushing on 24 attempts and led the team in passing yards with one completion for 45 yards. Ben Marsh caught the one recieption and led the team in recieving yards. AC/GC had a season high with two sacks from Blake Newby and Ben Marsh. Also the team had a total of 9.5 tackles for a loss which came three came from Ben Marsh and two from Blake Newby. The Chargers will now prepare for their rival Panorama this Friday and that game can be heard on Raccoon Valley Radio.com.
Rams clinch District 8 football title
It’s not common for a high school football team to clinch a district title with only three of five district games in the books, but that’s the case for the Greene County Rams. Coach Caden Duncan’s team has won Class 2A District 8 for the second straight season. They are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play and are ranked fifth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Power Index and seventh by the Des Moines Register.
Greene County and Paton-Churdan Bands Learn Their Results from Carroll Band Day
Two bands in Greene County competed this past weekend at Carroll Parade Band Day. Greene County High School Band Director Wes Anderson says they earned third place in Class 3A, with Boone taking first and Storm Lake in second place. Anderson adds that he is very proud of how his kids did, considering this is the first time they went back to Carroll Band Day since 2019.
The Giant Bubble Show Coming To Guthrie Center
A live show is coming to Guthrie Center and it will bring family fun and entertainment. The Giant Bubble Show will feature Logan Jimenez creating unbelievable things with bubbles that includes 20 foot bubbles, volcano bubbles and will put attendees in bubbles. Jimenez explains what folks need to know before purchasing a ticket.
Dallas County Conservation to Host a Hawk Watch Event
The Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a program this weekend as more birds are in migration. A Hawk Watch will be at the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio this event is open to everyone from the novice hawk watchers to those with years of experience. She says there will be several veteran “hawkers” there to help those that have never done this kind of thing before.
Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 8th at the Fairview Congregational Church, South of Stuart. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Stuart American Legion. Open memorial visitation, with the family to receive friends, will be Saturday from 1-3 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of services. Online condolences may be given at powersfh.com.
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
ADM School Board Beefs Up Employee Assistance Program
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board approved a new company that provides additional services to school district employees. Superintendent Greg Defoe tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Board approved at their regular meeting in September an employee assistance program with Employee and Family Resources. He explains why the district wanted to go forward with doing something like this.
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 9/26-10/2
9-26-22 12:05 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Panora. 6:49 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Panora. 9:01 am Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Yale. 12:18 pm Stuart Police & Ambulance responded to a medical call in...
For Safety Purposes Panora City Council Approves New School Zone
The Panora City Council approves to extend the school zone from the corner of Panther Drive and West Clay Street for safety purposes. Mayor Pat Parker says this was a part of the Clay Street Improvement Extension Project which is supposed to create alternative exits to Panorama Elementary. Parker says they designated a school zone from Panther Drive that curves around the elementary school to just past Little Panther Daycare Center, a 20 mile per hour speed limit.
Adair County Memorial Hospital Announces Scholarship
The Adair County Memorial Auxiliary recently announced their annual scholarship recipient. Terrin Gettler of Fontanelle was named the recipient of a scholarship worth $1,000. The Adair County Memorial Hospital gives this scholarship to a student interested in a health-related field. Gettler has participated in the Nodaway Valley High School to work program with the Adair County Health System and then began working at ACHS as a patient care technician.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a request from NEW Cooperative for one 45,000 gallon anhydrous tank on their new site east of Churdan, as well as a retirement resolution for a secondary roads employee. Additionally, the Board will consider transferring funds from general, rural and local option sales and services tax to secondary roads as part of the fiscal year transfers upon appropriation of September taxes.
PerryDice Cruizers Car Show Provides Entertainment This Weekend
A collection of vintage vehicles will provide some entertainment in Perry this weekend. Cruize into Perry will take place from 10am to 3pm in downtown Perry this Saturday. All cars, trucks, or bikes are welcome with entry check in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 vehicles to register will receive a dash plaque. The Perry Fire Department will be serving lunch for a free will donation. For more information, contact at 515-491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Workshops
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The meeting will begin with a Des Moines Area Community College workshop and a county wetland workshop, followed by consideration of the county engineer’s out of state travel request. The Board will also consider for approval federal procurement and financial policies, along with the standard election American Rescue Plan Act fund project, and a training room in-floor power item.
Panora EMS Signs An Agreement With Audubon County Hospital
The Panora City Council recently approved to enter into a five year agreement with Audubon County Memorial Hospital for healthcare and transportation services. Mayor Pat Parker says the Panora Emergency Medical Service has grown recently from a volunteer force to a paid department and now they have the ability to have two crews focus on both 911 and transportation services. He says the cost of running an EMS department has grown but signing this agreement with Audubon County would provide some relief.
Jefferson Library’s Author Talk Features Assistant Greene County Attorney
The Jefferson Public Library invites everyone to their next author talk series tomorrow. Library Director Jane Millard says Assistant Greene County Attorney Laura Snider will be talking about her three published books based on the fictional character and public defender Ashley Mongomery. “She’s got a busy life. She’s written three...
