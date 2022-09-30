Read full article on original website
DCG Volleyball Looking for Another Win
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball returns to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight when they make the trip over to Newton to take on the Cardinals. DCG is 15-13 on the season and still looking to finish near the top of conference standings. Mustang volleyball is coming off of a...
Rams clinch District 8 football title
It’s not common for a high school football team to clinch a district title with only three of five district games in the books, but that’s the case for the Greene County Rams. Coach Caden Duncan’s team has won Class 2A District 8 for the second straight season. They are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play and are ranked fifth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Power Index and seventh by the Des Moines Register.
Home VB tonight for Rams and Rockets
The two high school volleyball teams from Greene County are both at home tonight. Greene County hosts Perry in the high school gym in Jefferson in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play while Paton-Churdan plays Woodbine in Churdan in Rolling Valley Activities Conference action. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-1...
Perry Football Loses Three More Starters Friday Night
Bondurant Farrar defeated Perry 70-0 in Class 4A football Friday night in Bondurant. The home Bluejays put the game away in the first quarter leading 29-0 despite playing without the state’s top running back, Titus Cram. The junior missed the game due to an injury. The game was played to a continuous clock in the second half and Bondurant hit the milestone 70 mark by throwing a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Perry lost three starters in the contest with Gavin Hegstrom, Juan Hernandez and Kevin Collin all leaving the game with various injuries. Perry was already playing without quarterback Caden Heck, fullback/linebacker Keegan Synder, running back/cornerback Egan Leber and starting center Cael Isles.
AC/GC Football Stats From The Victory Over 1-35
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center got an excited victory over another district team on Friday night and we take a look at the official stats from the ball game. AC/GC raked up 316 rushing yards as a team in the 23 to 20 win over Interstate-35 Friday night. Senior Brock Littler led the Chargers with 163 yards rushing on 24 attempts and led the team in passing yards with one completion for 45 yards. Ben Marsh caught the one recieption and led the team in recieving yards. AC/GC had a season high with two sacks from Blake Newby and Ben Marsh. Also the team had a total of 9.5 tackles for a loss which came three came from Ben Marsh and two from Blake Newby. The Chargers will now prepare for their rival Panorama this Friday and that game can be heard on Raccoon Valley Radio.com.
Greene County volleyball hosts tourney
Greene County welcomed seven other high school volleyball teams to the high school gym in Jefferson on Saturday for the Ram Invitational. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s team went 2-2 in matches and 6-4 in sets and is now 14-7 overall on the season. In Pool play, the Rams met Boone,...
Week Ahead for Wildcats Athletics
This week looks to be another busy one for the West Central Valley Wildcats, after a very successful Homecoming week. Monday starts everything off with meets for the cross country teams in Greenfield, hosted by the Nodaway Valley Wolverines. Other conference teams attending besides the Wildcats are the Interstate 35 Roadrunners, Panorama Panthers, Pleasantville Trojans and Woodward-Granger Hawks. Non-conference teams attending the meets are the hosting Wolverines, AHSTW Vikings, Bedford Bulldogs, East Union Eagles, Lamoni Devils, Lenox Tigers, Martensdale-St Marys Blue Devils, Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs, Southeast Warren Warhawks, Southwest Valley Timberwolves, Tri-Center Trojans, and Van Meter Bulldogs.
Greene County and Paton-Churdan Bands Learn Their Results from Carroll Band Day
Two bands in Greene County competed this past weekend at Carroll Parade Band Day. Greene County High School Band Director Wes Anderson says they earned third place in Class 3A, with Boone taking first and Storm Lake in second place. Anderson adds that he is very proud of how his kids did, considering this is the first time they went back to Carroll Band Day since 2019.
Dallas County Conservation to Host a Hawk Watch Event
The Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a program this weekend as more birds are in migration. A Hawk Watch will be at the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio this event is open to everyone from the novice hawk watchers to those with years of experience. She says there will be several veteran “hawkers” there to help those that have never done this kind of thing before.
Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Kimber Reason, 77, of Stuart will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 8th at the Fairview Congregational Church, South of Stuart. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 10th at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Stuart American Legion. Open memorial visitation, with the family to receive friends, will be Saturday from 1-3 PM, prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Powers Funeral Home of Creston is in charge of services. Online condolences may be given at powersfh.com.
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
Lots of Activities for Greene County 4-H’ers During 4-H Week
It’s National 4-H Week and the Greene County 4-H program has lots happening. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says some of the traditional activities include decorating a store window with the winning 4-H club receiving a pizza party, 4-H’ers can also refer a new member and be entered into a drawing for a prize, as well as wear a 4-H t-shirt and use the #GC4HGrowsLeaders2022 to social media and be entered into another prize drawing.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panora Mayor Pat Parker
We discuss the latest Panora City Council meeting with the Mayor Pat Parker.
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 9/26-10/2
9-26-22 12:05 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Panora. 6:49 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Panora. 9:01 am Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Yale. 12:18 pm Stuart Police & Ambulance responded to a medical call in...
ADM School Board Beefs Up Employee Assistance Program
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board approved a new company that provides additional services to school district employees. Superintendent Greg Defoe tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Board approved at their regular meeting in September an employee assistance program with Employee and Family Resources. He explains why the district wanted to go forward with doing something like this.
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Workshops
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The meeting will begin with a Des Moines Area Community College workshop and a county wetland workshop, followed by consideration of the county engineer’s out of state travel request. The Board will also consider for approval federal procurement and financial policies, along with the standard election American Rescue Plan Act fund project, and a training room in-floor power item.
Jefferson Library’s Author Talk Features Assistant Greene County Attorney
The Jefferson Public Library invites everyone to their next author talk series tomorrow. Library Director Jane Millard says Assistant Greene County Attorney Laura Snider will be talking about her three published books based on the fictional character and public defender Ashley Mongomery. “She’s got a busy life. She’s written three...
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a request from NEW Cooperative for one 45,000 gallon anhydrous tank on their new site east of Churdan, as well as a retirement resolution for a secondary roads employee. Additionally, the Board will consider transferring funds from general, rural and local option sales and services tax to secondary roads as part of the fiscal year transfers upon appropriation of September taxes.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 30-October 3, 2022
Deputies responded to 13500 I Court in Perry for a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. Maria Hernandez De Gonzale and Virginia Calderon from Perry were both backing out when Hernandez De Gonzale was about ready to pull ahead and Calderon did not see her in the center portion of the driveway and struck her vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to Hernandez De Gonzale’s vehicle estimated at $1500.00 and $400.00 to Calderon.
For Safety Purposes Panora City Council Approves New School Zone
The Panora City Council approves to extend the school zone from the corner of Panther Drive and West Clay Street for safety purposes. Mayor Pat Parker says this was a part of the Clay Street Improvement Extension Project which is supposed to create alternative exits to Panorama Elementary. Parker says they designated a school zone from Panther Drive that curves around the elementary school to just past Little Panther Daycare Center, a 20 mile per hour speed limit.
