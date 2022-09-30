Read full article on original website
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link
Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line. She made the new pledge...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
getnews.info
AVRillo ranked among the Best UK Conveyancers
BBC
Ross welcomes chancellor's income tax U-turn
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has welcomed the chancellor's decision to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of income tax. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference he said Kwasi Kwarteng had made the "right decision". Mr Ross had previously called for the mini-budget tax cuts announced on 23 September...
BBC
Russia-linked cyber attack could cost Gloucester City Council £1m
A cyber attack linked to Russian hackers could cost the council £1m to fix, leaders have warned. Benefit payments, planning applications and house sales were delayed after Gloucester City Council's IT systems were compromised in December. The city authority had to rebuild all of its servers after malware infected...
BBC
Dover: Motorcyclist dies in crash on A20 near port
A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Port of Dover, police have said. Officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A20 in Kent at 20:45 BST on Monday. The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s and had been riding a blue Yamaha MT-09,...
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
BBC
Brexit: Steve Baker sorry over behaviour towards Ireland during talks
Conservative MP Steve Baker has apologised for some of his behaviour towards Ireland and the EU during the Brexit process. The Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) was speaking at the Conservative party conference. He reflected that he and others did not "always behave in a way...
BBC
Ireland's Future: Leo Varadkar and Jimmy Nesbitt speak at united Ireland event
Several thousand people gathered in Dublin for a conference to discuss planning for a united Ireland. The crowd at the event at the 3Arena heard from politicians, members of civic society and business people. It was organised by a group called Ireland's Future, which is campaigning for a united Ireland.
BBC
M42 motorway crash leaves man dead and two injured
A man has died in a car crash on the M42 motorway near Sutton Coldfield that left two others hurt. The passenger died when two cars collided on the northbound carriageway, between the M6 Toll and junction 9, at about 03:30 BST. The driver of the car was also seriously...
BBC
Funds keep flowing in for River Tweed trail
Plans for a "world-class long-distance" walking route across southern Scotland have landed another financial boost. South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will provide £4.5m toward plans for the 113-mile River Tweed trail from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed. It comes after the Destination Tweed project secured nearly £3m from the National Lottery...
U.K.・
Tory MPs dismiss critical RSPB campaign as ‘marketing strategy’
Tory MPs have criticised the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), accusing it of using claims of a government attack on nature as a “marketing strategy”. The bird charity, one of the UK’s oldest and most respected conservation organisations, has joined the country’s other largest environment NGOs, including the Wildlife Trusts and National Trust, to condemn mooted plans to create investment zones – which would weaken environment protections – and to get rid of the post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidy.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
BBC
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
