Hundreds of child refugees are at “risk of abuse” because they are being “routinely mistaken” for adults by the Home Office, a charity has warned. In a new report, Refugee Council evaluated the cases of 233 children that it supported last year. It said that in 94 per cent of cases the Home Office wrongly judged the children to be adults and put them in inappropriate accommodation. In over half the the cases, the charity claims that the Home Office said the children were at least 25 or older. Charity workers warned that children could be sent to Rwanda...

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO