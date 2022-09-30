NYPD: Multiple suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn woman is now dead after a hit-and-run last weekend, according to police.

Police say on Sept. 24 at around 2:45 a.m., they received a call about a car crash involving a pedestrian at 120th Street and 97th Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Tiara Graham severely hurt. Authorities believe the car hit not only Graham, but multiple people on the same night.

At the same time, officers responded to a call where four men were stabbed just a little further down 120th Street. Two of those victims may have also been hit by the same white sedan vehicle involved in the previous incident, police say.

Several people can be seen exiting the vehicle hours before the incident in surveillance video released by the NYPD.

It's unclear if Graham was related to those four men or what led up to the fight.