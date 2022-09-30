ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Multiple suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A Brooklyn woman is now dead after a hit-and-run last weekend, according to police.

Police say on Sept. 24 at around 2:45 a.m., they received a call about a car crash involving a pedestrian at 120th Street and 97th Avenue. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Tiara Graham severely hurt. Authorities believe the car hit not only Graham, but multiple people on the same night.

At the same time, officers responded to a call where four men were stabbed just a little further down 120th Street. Two of those victims may have also been hit by the same white sedan vehicle involved in the previous incident, police say.

Several people can be seen exiting the vehicle hours before the incident in surveillance video released by the NYPD.

It's unclear if Graham was related to those four men or what led up to the fight.

PIX11

Woman hit by apparent stray bullet in Brooklyn restaurant: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet when gunfire broke out inside an East Flatbush restaurant early Sunday, according to authorities. The victim, 35, was inside Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway near Church Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when an argument broke out among a group of men […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He'd suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
