PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard. “As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen,...
Crab Devil Announces Seed Round Investment Opportunity for "The Peninsularium"
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Crab Devil, one of Florida’s largest collaborative, multi-disciplinary arts efforts, is seeking accredited investors for its next seed funding round. Funds will be used to complete Phase Two construction and begin operations for Crab Devil’s multi-phase project, “The Peninsularium,” Crab Devil’s premiere attraction and Tampa’s first and only permanent, immersive art experience. “The Peninsularium” will be a multi-sensory interactive journey through environments created by a diverse group of artists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005797/en/ Crab Devil is raising capital to fund the Phase Two buildout, which will include the initial installation of over 30 forty-foot shipping containers, each providing a unique immersive art experience collectively known as the “The Peninsularium,” Tampa’s first and only permanent, immersive art experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
