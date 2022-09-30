TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Crab Devil, one of Florida’s largest collaborative, multi-disciplinary arts efforts, is seeking accredited investors for its next seed funding round. Funds will be used to complete Phase Two construction and begin operations for Crab Devil’s multi-phase project, “The Peninsularium,” Crab Devil’s premiere attraction and Tampa’s first and only permanent, immersive art experience. “The Peninsularium” will be a multi-sensory interactive journey through environments created by a diverse group of artists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005797/en/ Crab Devil is raising capital to fund the Phase Two buildout, which will include the initial installation of over 30 forty-foot shipping containers, each providing a unique immersive art experience collectively known as the “The Peninsularium,” Tampa’s first and only permanent, immersive art experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

