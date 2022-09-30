ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Destin approves new boardwalk ‘safety planks’ at beach accessways

On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Destin City Council voted to approved the purchase of custom “safety planks” to be added to boardwalks at public beach access points in Destin. In April 2022, Councilmember Kevin Schmidt proposed the idea and showed examples of South Walton’s already successful implementation...
DESTIN, FL
Destin approves new Publix shopping center

Tomorrow’s newsletter will feature our weekly rundown of upcoming events. If you’d like to get your event on our community calendar, simply click here to quickly register and submit your event info! It’s free and only takes a few minutes to add. While we try to add...
DESTIN, FL
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark

Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
DESTIN, FL
74th Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, a look at the leaderboard

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record. WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022. […]
DESTIN, FL
Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
News 13 helps local residents shred documents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2017, the Shred-A-Thon took place at the Panama City mall on Saturday. Many of News 13’s very own helped residents as they drove up to get rid of their unwanted documents. The Perry and Young Law Firm was excited to finally be a sponsor again. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Fort Walton Beach Police looking for teen accused of making threats while holding AR-15

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15.  Deputies said a Snapchat video surfaced of the teen making threats while holding an AR-15. The 17-year-old threatened to “harm unidentified persons” while pointing the gun directly at […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9

On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
First fish of 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo is in, finally

It took a while, but the first fish of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo hit the scales at 11:28 a.m., an 8.4-pound dolphin (mahi mahi) caught aboard the Slay Ride with Capt. Richie Riddle. Usually before the scales open at 10 a.m. there are people in line with a...
DESTIN, FL
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

