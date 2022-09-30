Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
City of Destin approves Publix shopping center at Old Time Pottery location
In March 2022, Get The Coast broke the news that Publix would be taking over the Old Time Pottery property located at 757 & 761 Harbor Blvd in Destin. On Monday night, the Destin City Council approved the request for a Major Development Order to build a new shopping complex.
getthecoast.com
Destin approves new boardwalk ‘safety planks’ at beach accessways
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Destin City Council voted to approved the purchase of custom “safety planks” to be added to boardwalks at public beach access points in Destin. In April 2022, Councilmember Kevin Schmidt proposed the idea and showed examples of South Walton’s already successful implementation...
getthecoast.com
Destin approves new Publix shopping center
Tomorrow's newsletter will feature our weekly rundown of upcoming events.
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark
Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
WJHG-TV
Local restaurant collecting supplies to send to hurricane victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As residents who were in the path of Hurricane Ian begin to rebuild, now is when they need support the most. Communities across the country are coming together to help those impacted, including our own. Dat Cajun Place restaurant in Panama City Beach has...
WEAR
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 30
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
Charcoal grill causes back porch fire over weekend: ECFR reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7300 block of Durden Drive. Upon arrival at 8:21 p.m., ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was seen with smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was located on the back porch […]
74th Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, a look at the leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record. WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022. […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
utv44.com
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
News 13 helps local residents shred documents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since 2017, the Shred-A-Thon took place at the Panama City mall on Saturday. Many of News 13’s very own helped residents as they drove up to get rid of their unwanted documents. The Perry and Young Law Firm was excited to finally be a sponsor again. […]
Fort Walton Beach Police looking for teen accused of making threats while holding AR-15
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15. Deputies said a Snapchat video surfaced of the teen making threats while holding an AR-15. The 17-year-old threatened to “harm unidentified persons” while pointing the gun directly at […]
getthecoast.com
Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
WEAR
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
uwfvoyager.com
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9
On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
Destin Log
First fish of 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo is in, finally
It took a while, but the first fish of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo hit the scales at 11:28 a.m., an 8.4-pound dolphin (mahi mahi) caught aboard the Slay Ride with Capt. Richie Riddle. Usually before the scales open at 10 a.m. there are people in line with a...
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
