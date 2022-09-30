Read full article on original website
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Westword
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
