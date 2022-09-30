ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha firefighters rescue injured man from roof of burning home

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning home Monday night. A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911 around 7 p.m. near 25th & Binney streets. Firefighters used a ladder to bring the injured man down. Paramedics took him to Nebraska Medicine...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One dead after stabbing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Police are hoping people will come forward with more information after responding to a deadly stabbing on the city's south side. Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of an unconscious male at an apartment near 40th and Highway 2. According to police, officers arrived and found a deceased male with injuries consistent with being caused by a blade.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2

Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6. Updated: 5 hours ago. Six people are dead after a single-car...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'

The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cornfield fire west of Highway 50

SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
SYRACUSE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person hurt in two vehicle crash downtown

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say a gray SUV ran a light and crashed into another vehicle at 16th and Douglas streets. One person went to a hospital for injuries. Investigators said they issued citations at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Prospect Hill Cemetery temporarily closes after gravesite vandalized

OMAHA, Neb. — The Prospect Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees thinks someone removed a bronze gate and broke into a mausoleum. The cemetery is now temporarily closed to the public. The outside of the gravesite is supposed to be protected by a bronze gate. "I was leading a tour...
OMAHA, NE

