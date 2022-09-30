Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters rescue injured man from roof of burning home
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning home Monday night. A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911 around 7 p.m. near 25th & Binney streets. Firefighters used a ladder to bring the injured man down. Paramedics took him to Nebraska Medicine...
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
KETV.com
One dead after stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Police are hoping people will come forward with more information after responding to a deadly stabbing on the city's south side. Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of an unconscious male at an apartment near 40th and Highway 2. According to police, officers arrived and found a deceased male with injuries consistent with being caused by a blade.
KETV.com
'I heard this terrible crash': Driver crashes into two Plattsmouth businesses
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — It was a busy Saturday morning at The Jerky Factory. Employee David Hula was filling bags of dried meat. "Our lady customer was right here, our man customer was right over here," Hula said. Those two customers were just feet from a truck that slammed into...
WOWT
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
WOWT
Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say. According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem. A...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: Ramp from Douglas Street to eastbound I-480 closed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major traffic route from Omaha to Council Bluffs will see some traffic disruptions over the next two weeks. The on-ramp from Douglas Street to I-480 eastbound closed Monday morning and will remain blocked off for traffic until the evening hours of Oct. 14. During that...
KSNB Local4
Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6. Updated: 5 hours ago. Six people are dead after a single-car...
UPDATE: Victims identified in crash that killed six people Sunday in Lincoln
Authorities say the victims include five people from Lincoln and one person from Omaha. All were in their twenties.
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
WOWT
Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
WOWT
Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
KETV.com
One person hurt in two vehicle crash downtown
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say a gray SUV ran a light and crashed into another vehicle at 16th and Douglas streets. One person went to a hospital for injuries. Investigators said they issued citations at the scene.
KETV.com
Prospect Hill Cemetery temporarily closes after gravesite vandalized
OMAHA, Neb. — The Prospect Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees thinks someone removed a bronze gate and broke into a mausoleum. The cemetery is now temporarily closed to the public. The outside of the gravesite is supposed to be protected by a bronze gate. "I was leading a tour...
