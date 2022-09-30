Read full article on original website
No. 3 Rutgers Prep over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Addison Halpern’s four goals and two assists fueled Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-2 victory over Phillipsburg in Somerset. Hailey Huseth had two goals and an assist for Rutgers Prep (8-0), which led 5-1 at halftime. Alexa Lee and Nyla Lopez each added a goal and Gianna Bowman made three saves.
No. 16 Clifton over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Sebastian Perez made five saves to lead Clifton, No. 16 in NJ.com's Top 20, during a 3-0 victory over Passaic in Passaic. Lukas Ferrada and Dylan Perez found the back of the net as Clifton (7-0-1) gained control early. Simon Deossa and Alex Fiedoruk dished out assists in the
Bridgeton over Camden Tech - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks scored all four goals to lead Bridgeton to a 4-1 victory over Camden Tech in Bridgeton. Mayro Alvarado and Alexia Sandoval were credited with assists on two of the goals by Wilks, who scored twice in each half for Bridgeton (4-6). Angelica Maldonado got Camden Tech (1-8) on
Paterson Charter over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Santiago finished with two goals as Paterson Charter held on for a 3-2 victory over Secaucus in Paterson. Paterson Charter (2-6) scored three goals in the first half. Angel Gil added a goal while Gabriel Paulino dished out two assists. Secaucus falls to 3-7 after the loss.
Monroe over St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys soccer recap
Justin Oliveri's first half goal off a feed from Diego Galindo was the difference as Monroe defeated St. Joseph (Met.), 1-0, in Monroe Township. Justin Graham made six saves to earn the shutout for Monroe (7-4-1). St. Joseph (Met.) falls to 6-4.
Indian Hills over Mahwah - Boys soccer recap
Mahwah fell to 2-8.
No. 16 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Sylvie Wurmser had a goal and an assist to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Montclair Kimberley at Van Brunt Field in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Morganne Zinn each added a goal for Montclair (10-0-1) and Teah Glorie made four saves. Bella
Wayne Hills over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap
Sophia Bradley posted a natural hat trick to lead Wayne Hills to a 6-1 victory at home over Lakeland. Blake Nisenson, Mia Bacchioni and Madeline Kearney each added a goal for Wayne Hills (7-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Morgan Deady put Lakeland (5-5) on the scoreboard.
Bordentown shuts down Riverside - Boys soccer recap
Collin Hartz came away with his first career goals, one in the 36th minute and one in the 49th minute, as Bordentown won at home, 6-0, over Riverside. Patrick Redwood added two goals while Lucas Frye and Julien DeLorenzo each knocked in a goal for Bordentown (6-3), which led 3-0 at halftime.
Pascack Valley over Demarest - Boys soccer recap
Shane Feder scored twice to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-2 win over Demarest, in Westwood. Nolan Wasserman and Dan Lin also scored for Pascack Valley (6-2-2).
Field hockey: No. 5 West Essex, minus injured captain, tops No. 2 Oak Knoll (PHOTOS)
Coming off a rare loss that also resulted in the loss of a critical contributor, the West Essex field hockey team found the perfect antidote under overcast skies Monday afternoon. Two goals from Cielle McInerney in a 77-second span of the third period and 21 stops from Abby Zanelli helped
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal
Matawan over Neptune - Girls soccer recap
Shannon Reiser had a hand in all four goals during Matawan's 4-0 victory over Neptune in Matawan. Reiser finished with three goals and one assist as Matawan (5-2-1) took control with three goals in the second half. Sophia Garafalo added one goal and two assists. Elizabeth Podlaski made 13
Times boys soccer notes Week 4: division titles on the line across area
We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the revamped Mercer County Tournament, but there is still so much to play for in the regular season for the area boys soccer teams. This week, two division titles will be up for grabs: the Colonial Valley Conference
No. 10 Ridge over Madison - Field hockey recap
Kaitlyn Feigenwinter, Erin Conroy and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 win over Madison in Madison. Megan Peterson scored the lone goal for Madison. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before Ridge outscored Madison 2-0 in the second half.
East Orange shows rugged side in all phases to top Montclair for 2nd straight win
East Orange's on-field results after this season's first three games couldn't have been more different than the start of its historic 2021 campaign. Winless after three games this season; Triumphant last year, two of those in blowouts, en route to an undefeated season capped by the North 5 regional championship.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 3
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 3, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
