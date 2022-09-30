ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

NJ.com

No. 3 Rutgers Prep over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Addison Halpern’s four goals and two assists fueled Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-2 victory over Phillipsburg in Somerset. Hailey Huseth had two goals and an assist for Rutgers Prep (8-0), which led 5-1 at halftime. Alexa Lee and Nyla Lopez each added a goal and Gianna Bowman made three saves.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Clifton over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Sebastian Perez made five saves to lead Clifton, No. 16 in NJ.com's Top 20, during a 3-0 victory over Passaic in Passaic. Lukas Ferrada and Dylan Perez found the back of the net as Clifton (7-0-1) gained control early. Simon Deossa and Alex Fiedoruk dished out assists in the
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton over Camden Tech - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks scored all four goals to lead Bridgeton to a 4-1 victory over Camden Tech in Bridgeton. Mayro Alvarado and Alexia Sandoval were credited with assists on two of the goals by Wilks, who scored twice in each half for Bridgeton (4-6). Angelica Maldonado got Camden Tech (1-8) on
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Charter over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Santiago finished with two goals as Paterson Charter held on for a 3-2 victory over Secaucus in Paterson. Paterson Charter (2-6) scored three goals in the first half. Angel Gil added a goal while Gabriel Paulino dished out two assists. Secaucus falls to 3-7 after the loss.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys soccer recap

Justin Oliveri's first half goal off a feed from Diego Galindo was the difference as Monroe defeated St. Joseph (Met.), 1-0, in Monroe Township. Justin Graham made six saves to earn the shutout for Monroe (7-4-1). St. Joseph (Met.) falls to 6-4.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Indian Hills over Mahwah - Boys soccer recap

Mahwah fell to 2-8.
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Hills over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap

Sophia Bradley posted a natural hat trick to lead Wayne Hills to a 6-1 victory at home over Lakeland. Blake Nisenson, Mia Bacchioni and Madeline Kearney each added a goal for Wayne Hills (7-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Morgan Deady put Lakeland (5-5) on the scoreboard.
WAYNE, NJ
Shane Feder scored twice to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-2 win over Demarest, in Westwood. Nolan Wasserman and Dan Lin also scored for Pascack Valley (6-2-2).
NJ.com

Matawan over Neptune - Girls soccer recap

Shannon Reiser had a hand in all four goals during Matawan's 4-0 victory over Neptune in Matawan. Reiser finished with three goals and one assist as Matawan (5-2-1) took control with three goals in the second half. Sophia Garafalo added one goal and two assists. Elizabeth Podlaski made 13
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Ridge over Madison - Field hockey recap

Kaitlyn Feigenwinter, Erin Conroy and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 win over Madison in Madison. Megan Peterson scored the lone goal for Madison. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before Ridge outscored Madison 2-0 in the second half.
MADISON, NJ
