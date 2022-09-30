ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight

LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
NJ.com

Jets’ future is ‘very bright,’ NFL analyst says

Maybe they finally are. Some people seem to be getting on the Jets train now, in the case their luck turns around soon. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes that will be exactly the case. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He tweeted:. I don’t know how many...
NJ.com

Contender or pretender? NFL analyst isn’t sold yet on Jets

There is definitely a level of excitement surrounding the 2-2 New York Jets, who typically evoke a sense of gloom. But it may be too soon to envision a light at the end of the tunnel for the consistently disappointing team. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL.com’s...
NJ.com

Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary

The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NJ.com

Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen

There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
NJ.com

Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy, report says

The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
NJ.com

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick rips ‘less talented’ Jets after losing to them

The New York Jets stunned the Steelers on Sunday, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a double-digit deficit and get a 24-20 win. It’s the Jets’ second impressive comeback win in the past three games -- they became the first NFL team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes two weeks ago in Cleveland -- but Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t seem to be impressed.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

