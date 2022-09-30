Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight
LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sundays 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Jets’ future is ‘very bright,’ NFL analyst says
Maybe they finally are. Some people seem to be getting on the Jets train now, in the case their luck turns around soon. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes that will be exactly the case. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He tweeted:. I don’t know how many...
Contender or pretender? NFL analyst isn’t sold yet on Jets
There is definitely a level of excitement surrounding the 2-2 New York Jets, who typically evoke a sense of gloom. But it may be too soon to envision a light at the end of the tunnel for the consistently disappointing team. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL.com’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Eagles face Cowboys’ Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott in Week 6? A possible hint from Jerry Jones
Big decisions need to be made in Big D. The Cowboys are set to roll with former New York Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Rams. And it’s possible Rush is trending to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 when Dallas...
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary
The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin faces big decision with N.J.’s Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky
The future is now for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second half of Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Tomlin turned to rookie Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, who responded by going 10-of-13 for 120 yards. Problem was, his three incompletions were interceptions.
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen
There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys should consider sticking with Cooper Rush over Dak Prescott, FOX Sports talking head says
Cooper Rush has stepped up for the Dallas Cowboys and had people considering whether the backup QB has earned a more permanent promotion. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless thinks the answer is yes. Here’s what he said on Undisputed:. “These four...
4 Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints in London (10/2/22)? TV, Channel Live stream for NFL Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, in an NFL Week 4 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (10/2/2022) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Local fans can...
Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith provided a winning inside linebacker combination for Giants defense
Jaylon Smith, despite being released twice last season and uninvited to any NFL training camp this summer, remains confident that he is among the league’s elite inside linebackers. Tae Crowder, despite playing by far his best game of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, remains quietly reserved about his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy, report says
The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick rips ‘less talented’ Jets after losing to them
The New York Jets stunned the Steelers on Sunday, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a double-digit deficit and get a 24-20 win. It’s the Jets’ second impressive comeback win in the past three games -- they became the first NFL team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes two weeks ago in Cleveland -- but Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t seem to be impressed.
