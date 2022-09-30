ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
The Independent

Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter’, huge trove of private text messages show

Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that he should “liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” when he owns Twitter, new texts reveal. Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – as well as other high-profile individuals like Mr Rogan, were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
WashingtonExaminer

Elon Musk texts reveal free speech was priority in Twitter acquisition

Newly public text messages offer insight into Elon Musk's decision to acquire Twitter. A series of text exchanges were released on Thursday as part of legal proceedings over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk for ending his merger agreement, revealing Musk's discussions with an assortment of public figures about his April decision to acquire Twitter. Musk spoke with a variety of colleagues and friends, including podcaster Joe Rogan, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and several other public figures in the political and tech business, according to the Washington Post. The texts unveil additional details about Musk's intentions for beginning his initial investment and buying the company, including a fixation on the platform's content moderation practices.
Slate

Elon Musk Only Has “Yes” Men

Elon Musk does not have anyone in his life who is willing to tell him “no”—or if he does, they don’t appear to have his cellphone number. On Thursday, the Delaware Court of Chancery released an astonishing trove of text messages that Musk sent and received this year as he contemplated, and then went ahead with, making an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Not long after Twitter accepted the offer and Musk signed some paperwork—apparently without bothering to do due diligence—he changed his mind and attempted to terminate the deal, something Twitter is now suing to force through. Unless he gets away scot-free (far-fetched but possible), he will either pay a small number of billions of dollars or many billions of dollars, and also maybe own a company he does not want.
dailyhodl.com

DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
