Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Here are all the juiciest private texts between Musk and his billionaire buddies discussing plans for Twitter
Text logs show Reid Hoffman, Jack Dorsey, Joe Rogan, and many more texting Musk about Twitter. Conversations ranged from praise of Musk's moves to financing his acquisition of the company. Texts also show who influenced Musk and what caused the breakdown of talks with Twitter executives. Elon Musk's smartphone has...
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried's advisor told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was possibly interested in buying Twitter. The advisor, Will MacAskill, attempted to set up a meeting between the two billionaires in March. The text messages were revealed as a part of the discovery process in Musk's court battle with Twitter. Sam...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
The 15 richest people in California, and how much they are worth
More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows. A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home. Unsurprisingly, the...
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter’, huge trove of private text messages show
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that he should “liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” when he owns Twitter, new texts reveal. Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – as well as other high-profile individuals like Mr Rogan, were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner texted Elon Musk urging him to buy Twitter days before Musk's stake in the company became public. 'Will be fun,' Döpfner wrote.
A trove of private texts between Elon Musk and notable figures in business and media is part of Twitter's ongoing lawsuit against the billionaire.
Elon Musk texts reveal free speech was priority in Twitter acquisition
Newly public text messages offer insight into Elon Musk's decision to acquire Twitter. A series of text exchanges were released on Thursday as part of legal proceedings over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk for ending his merger agreement, revealing Musk's discussions with an assortment of public figures about his April decision to acquire Twitter. Musk spoke with a variety of colleagues and friends, including podcaster Joe Rogan, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and several other public figures in the political and tech business, according to the Washington Post. The texts unveil additional details about Musk's intentions for beginning his initial investment and buying the company, including a fixation on the platform's content moderation practices.
Slate
Elon Musk Only Has “Yes” Men
Elon Musk does not have anyone in his life who is willing to tell him “no”—or if he does, they don’t appear to have his cellphone number. On Thursday, the Delaware Court of Chancery released an astonishing trove of text messages that Musk sent and received this year as he contemplated, and then went ahead with, making an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Not long after Twitter accepted the offer and Musk signed some paperwork—apparently without bothering to do due diligence—he changed his mind and attempted to terminate the deal, something Twitter is now suing to force through. Unless he gets away scot-free (far-fetched but possible), he will either pay a small number of billions of dollars or many billions of dollars, and also maybe own a company he does not want.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison hours before pausing Twitter buyout offer: report
A recent court filing from Twitter has shown that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was texting Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison just hours before he announced that he was pausing his attempt to acquire the social media company. As per Twitter’s court filing, Musk and Ellison had exchanged multiple text messages...
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
The Big Takeaways From Elon Musk’s Twitter Texts
Hundreds of Elon Musk’s private text messages about Twitter were made public
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
Amid a broader tech rout, one billionaire, in particular, has seen his fortune get extra squeezed. According to Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg lost the most money since the beginning of the year out of the "ultra-rich" tracked on the outlet's Billionaires Index: a whopping $71 billion. Musk's net worth dropped by...
Ars Technica
Texts show roll call of tech figures tried to help Elon Musk in Twitter deal
A trove of text messages released as part of the legal fight over Elon Musk’s effort to terminate his acquisition of Twitter has revealed frantic efforts to put the $44 billion deal together with help from a cast of high-profile Silicon Valley backers. Hundreds of messages from early 2022...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
