Houston, TX

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Golf Sectional Recap for Oct. 3, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman shot a 74 to take home medalist honors at the class 1A boys golf sectional at Country Hills Golf Course.R Roanoke-Benson finished third and advance to the state finals for the first time in school history. Notre Dame, Morton and U-High advanced to state in girls golf. […]
PEORIA, IL

