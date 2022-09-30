Read full article on original website
FBI: Voters shouldn’t worry about midterm election threats
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there are no threats to U.S. voting systems for the midterm elections coming up next month.
Texts, recordings show Oath Keepers’ early talk of armed resistance to Biden presidency
Rhodes' sedition trial has revealed detailed communications about planning for a violent uprising.
GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker stories
Top Republicans and GOP groups are sticking by Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia after a report emerged a day earlier saying that the GOP nominee paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. The two leading Republican groups involved in Senate races, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and...
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of...
Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard. “As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen,...
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
