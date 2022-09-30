ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsfield, MA

Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
BOSTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do

If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Ian's Remnants Bring Breezy Conditions, Pockets of Rain to New England

Nearly five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, New England gets the storm’s final act. While Ian’s curtain call is nowhere near the strength it previously was, the remnants will produce gusty and breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Modest upper level energy has emerged along the mid-Atlantic coast...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Rain to Come Midweek, Followed by Warm Up

We closed the chapter on Ian over the weekend, but the spirit of the storm – namely it’s tenacity – is still alive as a slow-moving system to our south. In concert with high pressure to our north, this storm will keep the winds going along the coast. Some gusts may still approach 40 miles per hour on the Capes and Islands, and around 30 in Boston along with both shores. We’ll dodge the showers through the day Monday and a fair portion of Tuesday morning, but we’re delaying the inevitable with the wet weather.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
nbcboston.com

Strike Ongoing at Sysco Boston, Region's Largest Food Distributor

Union workers at the largest food service distributor in New England are still on strike Monday morning, after walking off the job over the weekend. Over 300 Sysco Boston union employees walked out. Early Monday morning, drivers at the Sysco Warehouse in Plympton, Massachusetts were taunting the fill-in, non-union drivers...
PLYMPTON, MA
Boston

Hurricane Ian rescue cats ready for local adoption

The homeless cats were rescued from Florida earlier this week and will be available for adoption this weekend in Salem and Boston. Several cats that were rescued from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are ready for adoption, shelter officials said Friday. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA

Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
SALEM, MA

