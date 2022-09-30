Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
ETH Changing Hands at $1200; Why is the Crypto Falling?
Ethereum (ETH) has continued to drop since its much-hyped upgrade, the merge, transitioning from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The software upgrade has clearly failed to live up to the high expectations with the digital asset losing nearly $37.66 billion of market cap after the merge. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum...
crypto-economy.com
Ripple in a Bullish Formation, XRP Rose 90% in Q3 2022
Like most crypto assets, Ripple prices are under pressure. However, a distinguishing formation in XRP is that the coin is within a bullish breakout formation, and buyers remain in charge despite fractures across the crypto markets. The coin is trading above $0.40, and the middle BB, the 20-day moving average, offers a dynamic support level.
crypto-economy.com
VC Giant a16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Startup Golden
Web3 data protocol Golden has just secured $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto unit of American venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The fresh capital will bolster Golden to build a decentralized and incentivized system with the help of Web3 technologies. Despite a crypto slump,...
crypto-economy.com
Mastercard Launches ‘Crypto Secure’ to Combat Digital Asset Fraud
Financial services giant, Mastercard, has just unveiled a new crypto related solution to help banks prevent fraud on crypto merchant platforms. The service titled ‘Crypto Secure’ will use artificial intelligence (Ai) to detect crime-related risks of crypto exchanges within the Mastercard network. As cryptocurrency adoption goes mainstream, so...
crypto-economy.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2022-2025
Having established itself as one of the most innovative crypto projects on the market, Polkadot has been able to solve one of the biggest issues facing the crypto industry, a place where a lot of interesting projects are struggling to interact with each other and exchange information effectively and efficiently.
crypto-economy.com
Celsius Founder Withdrew $10M Before Bankruptcy Filing: Report
Celsius Network founder, Alex Mashinsky, reportedly cashed out a massive amount of $10 million just before the company filed for bankruptcy. Majority of the withdrawn amount was used for covering state and federal taxes. According to a Financial Times report, Mashinsky, withdrew the amount from the crypto lending platform just...
