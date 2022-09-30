ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Q92

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Houston, TX
Society
City
Tampa, FL
KHOU

'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian

BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
FLORIDA STATE
KHOU

Retire with dignity & protect your money with Lampson Retirement Solutions

HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 30 people to contact them and mention "Great Day Houston" will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $500 value for free. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Food Bank#Hurricanes#Volunteers#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Crowdsource Rescue
KHOU

Firefighters battling hardware store fire in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is battling a large hardware store fire on the north side of town. Firefighters are responding to the fire at Martin's Hardware & Lumber on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway. Crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. to extinguish the flames, but continue battling the fire.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?

HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?. As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?

HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy