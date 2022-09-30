Read full article on original website
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
Here are the Houston-area communities celebrating National Night Out this year
HOUSTON — Tuesday is National Night Out for the state of Texas. Several Houston-area neighborhoods will be participating in the annual event that allows neighbors to interact with each other for what could be the first time, and lets residents get to know the police in their community. What...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
Retire with dignity & protect your money with Lampson Retirement Solutions
HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 30 people to contact them and mention "Great Day Houston" will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $500 value for free. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
'That area’s never gonna be the same': Houston’s CrowdSource Rescue helping Florida after Ian
HOUSTON — A group of volunteers from Houston who were brought together by Hurricane Harvey are on the ground in Florida to help hurricane victims. CrowdSource Rescue is helping people in the hardest-hit areas where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic flooding. “Obviously, that area’s never gonna be the same for...
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Firefighters battling hardware store fire in north Houston
HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is battling a large hardware store fire on the north side of town. Firefighters are responding to the fire at Martin's Hardware & Lumber on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway. Crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. to extinguish the flames, but continue battling the fire.
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?
HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?. As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development...
610 West Loop reopens in both directions at Beechnut after deadly crash
HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened in both directions at Beechnut after a deadly crash shut down the freeway for more than two hours. Houston police said a driver hit the barrier on the freeway and was pronounced dead on the scene. This was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.
Texans rookie thanks hospital family for support during cancer recovery
HOUSTON — Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie II surprised his hospital family with a special night earlier this week. The Texans rookie has been undergoing treatments for acute promyelocytic leukemia after announcing his diagnosis back in July. Metchie gave the group a special evening at NRG Stadium as...
Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?
HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
9 puppies rescued from south Houston drainage pipe
HOUSTON — There was much more than you'd expect hiding in a trench next to a major south Houston road. While you might expect to find trash on the side of the road, a group of strangers found a different kind of litter. “It was just a miracle rescue,...
Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
