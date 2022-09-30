ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man’s reckless driving leads to bust involving marijuana, 40 oxycodone pills, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of reckless driving also faces drug charges after police allegedly found marijuana and oxycodone pills in his car.

On Sept. 29, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) saw a black Infiniti G37X with tinted windows speeding and driving recklessly on Mitchell Road.

The vehicle nearly hit parked cars as it turned onto Oakley Avenue, according to an affidavit.

Officers saw the car pull into the rear of a home in the 3500 block of Oakley.

The driver identified himself as Demeceo Beale, records show.

Beale, who was the only person in the car, allegedly told officers, “I saw y’all, that’s why I started driving crazy to play with y’all.”

During a search of Beale’s car, an officer saw a brown cigar filled with a green leafy substance and a black Ruger 57 handgun with one round in the chamber, records show.

The gun was stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console with approximately 15 live rounds in the magazine. The weapon was not stolen.

The officer found a small clear bag of light blue circular pills inside the center armrest labeled ALG/265.

A K9 unit imprinted on the front and back of the pills, which showed to be oxycodone hydrochloride, police said.

According to the affidavit, the Infiniti was towed to the city impound lot with a hold for Organized Crime Unit (OCU).

The brown cigar with the leafy substance tested positive for marijuana weighing 1.7 grams.

It was tagged at 201 Poplar, along with the Ruger and 40 oxycodone pills, records show.

Beale did not have any prior felony convictions. He was taken to 201 Poplar without incident.

Beale is charged with violation of financial law, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance w/i to manuf/del/sell, reckless driving, and unlawful possession.

Memphis, TN
