Latham, NY

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tavern#Bar Info#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#Troy Schenectady Road#The Times Union
