An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a bike theft in early September. According to police, 37-year-old Joseph Velazquez stole a secured bicycle from outside a residence on the 300 block of Haywood Drive somewhere around September 1st. On the 6th, property management located the bike, placed a new lock on it and saw Velazquez approach the bike. He reportedly saw the new lock and immediately turned to leave the premises. Property management took a photo of Velazquez walking away, and showed it to one of the tenants, who confirmed his identity and provided a screen shot of his social media. Police matched the screen shot with their own mugshots to positively identify Velazquez.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO