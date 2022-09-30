ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 18

Barb Jackson
3d ago

Sure say it was for kids. I bet she gets very free thing the state offers; wick section 8 etc.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Coralville, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Coralville, IA
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for stealing bike

An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a bike theft in early September. According to police, 37-year-old Joseph Velazquez stole a secured bicycle from outside a residence on the 300 block of Haywood Drive somewhere around September 1st. On the 6th, property management located the bike, placed a new lock on it and saw Velazquez approach the bike. He reportedly saw the new lock and immediately turned to leave the premises. Property management took a photo of Velazquez walking away, and showed it to one of the tenants, who confirmed his identity and provided a screen shot of his social media. Police matched the screen shot with their own mugshots to positively identify Velazquez.
IOWA CITY, IA
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Illinois Driver#Ford
Naperville, Illinois

Bond Denied for Chicago Man Accused of Attempt Murder

(The following is a joint press release originally issued by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office on Oct. 1, 2022.) DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that bond has been denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a female acquaintance multiple times about her stomach, neck and chest. Willie Tidwell, 50 (d.o.b. 8/29/1972) of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge George Ford granted the State’s motion to deny bond. Tidwell has been charged with one count of Attempt Murder (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of race-motivated attempted murder

A Cedar Rapids man has been jailed after allegedly targeting a black man because of his race and shooting at him. The Gazette reports that 31-year-old Joshua Barnhart followed the man from a Northeast Cedar Rapids Casey’s convenience store Friday to the man’s place of employment in Hiawatha.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS News

2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley

CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy