Read full article on original website
Barb Jackson
3d ago
Sure say it was for kids. I bet she gets very free thing the state offers; wick section 8 etc.
Reply
4
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
cwbchicago.com
2 charged with violent robbery of North Side convenience store; one has been on parole for about a month
Prosecutors have charged two men with the violent armed robbery of a convenience store on Chicago’s North Side last week. The robbers’ getaway car had been hijacked just minutes earlier, but the men aren’t charged with that crime. Just after midnight Thursday, three men wearing ski masks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for stealing bike
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a bike theft in early September. According to police, 37-year-old Joseph Velazquez stole a secured bicycle from outside a residence on the 300 block of Haywood Drive somewhere around September 1st. On the 6th, property management located the bike, placed a new lock on it and saw Velazquez approach the bike. He reportedly saw the new lock and immediately turned to leave the premises. Property management took a photo of Velazquez walking away, and showed it to one of the tenants, who confirmed his identity and provided a screen shot of his social media. Police matched the screen shot with their own mugshots to positively identify Velazquez.
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing purse and using credit cards
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft and use of another woman’s credit cards. According to the police reports, the victim reported having her clutch purse, containing her IDs, debit and credit cards, stolen sometime during her 10 am appointment July 1st at the University of Iowa’s Dental Science Building.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Chicago residents arrested after authorities find pills, cocaine in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper reportedly observed a Mercedes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naperville, Illinois
Bond Denied for Chicago Man Accused of Attempt Murder
(The following is a joint press release originally issued by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office on Oct. 1, 2022.) DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced today that bond has been denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a female acquaintance multiple times about her stomach, neck and chest. Willie Tidwell, 50 (d.o.b. 8/29/1972) of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in Bond Court this morning where Judge George Ford granted the State’s motion to deny bond. Tidwell has been charged with one count of Attempt Murder (Class X Felony) and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 Felony).
8 more convictions tied to disgraced former Chicago police Sergeant Ronald Watts thrown out
"This is the worst stain, in my opinion, on the Chicago Police Department and the City of Chicago," said Josh Tepfler, an attorney for the Exoneration Project.
CPD warns residents about string of violent robberies, including 12 Monday morning
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of race-motivated attempted murder
A Cedar Rapids man has been jailed after allegedly targeting a black man because of his race and shooting at him. The Gazette reports that 31-year-old Joshua Barnhart followed the man from a Northeast Cedar Rapids Casey’s convenience store Friday to the man’s place of employment in Hiawatha.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers steal jewelry, threaten employee at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Authorities are looking for two male suspects who smashed a display case at a jewelry store and stole items Monday at a mall in west suburban Vernon Hills. About 11:26 a.m., the suspects entered Z Fine Jewelry at Hawthorn Mall and smashed a display case with...
8 more exoneration cases tied to disgraced former CPD sergeant to be considered
So far, more than 200 convictions tied to Ronald Watts have been dismissed, since one of his team members went to prison for corruption.
CBS News
2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
Comments / 18