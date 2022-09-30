Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Evidently Sending Guards to Border to Wage Political War
Governor Kristi Noem has kept her travel details secret for “security reasons”. Now “security concerns” are why we don’t get to know where she’s sending our National Guard:. A battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard was thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S....
dakotafreepress.com
If Food Tax Is Bad for State, Isn’t It Just as Bad for Cities?
The Republican spin machine is having trouble keeping up with its prime sponsor Governor Kristi Noem’s shocking flip-flop to support the long-standing Democratic proposal to repeal the state sales tax on food. After running the Governor’s Wednesday press release on her election-season promise to stop baby food and other groceries, Pat Powers has only mustered a brief commentary on the fact that neither Noem nor her challenger in the election, Representative Jamie Smith (D-15/Sioux Falls), would prohibit municipalities from extracting their penny or two of sales tax from each local grocery dollars.
Comments / 0