ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Evidently Sending Guards to Border to Wage Political War

Governor Kristi Noem has kept her travel details secret for “security reasons”. Now “security concerns” are why we don’t get to know where she’s sending our National Guard:. A battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard was thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S....
IMMIGRATION
dakotafreepress.com

If Food Tax Is Bad for State, Isn’t It Just as Bad for Cities?

The Republican spin machine is having trouble keeping up with its prime sponsor Governor Kristi Noem’s shocking flip-flop to support the long-standing Democratic proposal to repeal the state sales tax on food. After running the Governor’s Wednesday press release on her election-season promise to stop baby food and other groceries, Pat Powers has only mustered a brief commentary on the fact that neither Noem nor her challenger in the election, Representative Jamie Smith (D-15/Sioux Falls), would prohibit municipalities from extracting their penny or two of sales tax from each local grocery dollars.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy