Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO