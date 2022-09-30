Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Muldraugh involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. Meade County dispatchers confirmed all lanes of North Dixie Highway have been closed as reconstruction...
WLKY.com
Fatal crash closes lanes on Dixie Highway in Meade County
14news.com
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
WTVQ
Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
14news.com
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene for a working fire. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – October 3, 2022
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
14news.com
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
wcluradio.com
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
wevv.com
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
14news.com
Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
14news.com
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
