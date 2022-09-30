Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Super-nice weather dominates Central Florida forecast. Here’s how long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – More dry air is blanketing Central Florida, leading to some great weather conditions. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s for the next several days under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s most of the week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
click orlando
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
click orlando
Dry stretch continues in Central Florida. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint dry conditions across Central Florida with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s inland and the upper 70s along the coast. Rain chances stay out of the forecast all week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Flooding concerns continue in the...
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
click orlando
Your ultimate guide of corn mazes to visit during this pumpkin season around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – In Florida, we have plenty of options to fill our fall bucket list. Theme parks, dining shows, and Halloween Haunts sound like fun but getting lost in a corn maze sounds even better. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6,...
click orlando
Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a...
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Hurricane Ian: How to spot real, fake donation requests
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – “We have lived in Florida our whole lives. We have dealt with plenty of hurricanes and this was definitely the worst we have ever gotten it, the worst we have ever seen,” said Kissimmee resident Sam Pippen. “The water was up to my waist.”
fox35orlando.com
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
click orlando
More flooding, evacuations expected in Orange County as receding rainwater swells rivers, lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More flooding is expected in Orange County as water levels crest over the coming days after Ian dumped rain across the area, according to Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor said this additional flooding comes as the county is still seeing significant amounts of standing water.
click orlando
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
click orlando
Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
10NEWS
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
Comments / 1