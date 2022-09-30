Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Patchy Frost Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the remnants of Ian continue to push to our east, frosty temps are set to return to the bluegrass state overnight into Tuesday morning. This is the opening act to the potential for a killing frost and light freeze by the weekend. Winds today continue to...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week, as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday. A powerful...
WKYT 27
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case. WATCH | Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 23 hours ago. Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 metrics continue to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – More good news in the weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Department of Public Health as new cases, deaths, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all declined from last week, as the trend continues. A total of 3,979 new cases were reported to state public...
‘Extremely Lucky’ Kentucky Climber Survives Fall Into Deadly Crevice in Red River Gorge
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team received a distress call. The caller explained that a climber was attempting to descend a 30-foot crevice in Red River Gorge, Kentucky when he lost his footing and fell. Thankfully, the man was relatively close...
WKYT 27
Trucking company taking donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian
FT. MYERS, FL (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are underway across the country. In Kentucky, the owner of Yellow Freight is doing what he can to help, but he says he needs others to pitch in. He’s loading up tractor trailers with supplies. The wrath of Hurricane Ian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse moves up in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved up to the quarterfinals of America’s Favorite Pet contest!. Voting for this next round of competition begins Monday and runs through Oct. 13 at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse. Hank, a Tennesse walking horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WKYT 27
Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’
Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
WKYT 27
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky agriculture commissioner checks in on western Kentucky farmers
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was in west Kentucky Saturday to check in with the local farming community during what he says has been a trying year. "It's been a tough year for our farmers," Quarles says. He’s lending support and encouragement to farmers at...
Comments / 0