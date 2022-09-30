Read full article on original website
HATFIELD CELEBRATES EVANSVILLE VANDERBURGH SCHOOL CORPORATION (EVSC) RECEIVING NEARLY $1.5 MILLION TO SUPPORT EDUCATOR PIPELINE
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education has announced Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation as one of the recipients of a $10.6 million grant to support the attraction and retention of state educators. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant aims to help schools and communities strengthen, expand and diversify the educator pipeline.
Driving simulator helps Vincennes University public safety majors gain real-world experience
VINCENNES, Ind., September 29, 2022 – Vincennes University is known for preparing students to enter the workforce from the moment they graduate and are ready to go into their chosen field of work. Before they ever set foot outside the classroom, VU students in Conservation Law Enforcement, Law Enforcement, and Homeland Security and Public Safety classes are learning how to safely and effectively operate an emergency vehicle with the help of a state-of-the-art simulator.
JOHN MELLENCAMP ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR DATES FOR EVANSVILLE
MELLENCAMP WILL TOUR TO OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA ON MAY 5 AND 6, 2023. Evansville, IN – John Mellencamp announced his new tour during the unveiling of his permanent exhibit at the Rock’N’Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio today. A media release regarding the national tour will be available at 5:30 pm EST/4:30 pm CDT.
Day School Student-Led Toy Drive for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
Evansville, Indiana: Middle school students in Grades 5-8 at Evansville Day School are making a difference for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital by collecting toys from their Amazon Wishlist through a toy drive. However, this is more than just a service project for the students, it is a heartfelt way to honor their teacher Mr. Matt Mueller and his late son Jackson, who spent time at PMCH last year.
Three USI departments partnering with Indiana American Civil Liberties Union to host talk on reproductive rights
The University of Southern Indiana Gender Studies Department, Center for Social Justice Education and the College of Liberal Arts are hosting a two-part virtual series, “Your Reproductive Rights After Dobbs.” The first presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, with the second presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19. Each session will be followed by a Q&A. These events are free and open to the public and can be viewed on Zoom on a first come, first serve basis up to 1,000 participants.
USI defeats Valparaiso to win first ever meet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving defeated Valparaiso University, 188-92, in the Screaming Eagles’ first official meet Saturday afternoon at the USI Aquatic Center. The Eagles, who established a new program record nearly every time someone touched the water, won 14 of the 16 events.
Benoist Earns Weekly Honors after Leading Eagles to First Victory
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer sophomore defender Sam Benoist (Foristell, Missouri) was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week after leading the Screaming Eagles to their first win of the season against Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 3-2. The Summit League’s weekly accolades are voted upon by league officials.
Hufnagel runs into record books
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Cavanaugh, Greiwe pace Eagles at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Juniors McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) and Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) each posted top-80 finishes to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country to a 25th-place finish out of 41 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
USI falls short in first ever meet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to Valparaiso University, 156-124, in the Screaming Eagles’ first official meet Saturday afternoon at the USI Aquatic Center. The Eagles, who established a new program record nearly every time someone touched the water, was able to capture eight of the 16 events.
EPD Pension Board Meeting
The Evansville Police Department Pension Board will hold an Executive Session on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in Room 307 of the Civic Center Plaza. The Executive Session will be closed as provided by:. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(7). For discussion of records classified as confidential...
SHEN YUN BRINGS THE MAGNIFICENCE OF CHINESE CULTURE TO THE PLAZA STAGE IN 2023
SHEN YUN BRINGS THE MAGNIFICENCE OF CHINESE CULTURE. Evansville, IN – October 3, 2022 – Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun’s performance retells the story of a time when divine beings walked the earth, leaving behind a culture that inspired generations. Ancient Chinese wisdom, infused with Buddhist and Taoist spirituality and values, gave birth to everything from medical innovations to opera, dance, architecture and martial arts. Shen Yun is a brilliant artistic revival and celebration of China’s historically rich cultural legacy.
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Eagles sweep Lions to capture first Division I win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-14, 1-3 OVC) snapped its 14-game winless streak Friday night at Screaming Eagles Arena after defeating Lindenwood University (3-9, 0-3 OVC), 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22). The Screaming Eagles earned their first NCAA Division I and Ohio Valley Conference victory in program history.
