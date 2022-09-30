The University of Southern Indiana Gender Studies Department, Center for Social Justice Education and the College of Liberal Arts are hosting a two-part virtual series, “Your Reproductive Rights After Dobbs.” The first presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, with the second presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19. Each session will be followed by a Q&A. These events are free and open to the public and can be viewed on Zoom on a first come, first serve basis up to 1,000 participants.

