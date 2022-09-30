ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiffeisen Bank International signs partnership agreement with FinLync

Raiffeisen Bank International has signed a partnership agreement with treasury fintech FinLync to provide cash management services via corporate bank APIs & Long lasting collaboration to provide Raiffeisen Bank International’s offering to corporate customers in Austria and CEE. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), a leading corporate and investment bank in...
NFP Unifies Brand, Strengthens Operations in Ireland, Eyes Europe Expansion

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, announced today it will rebrand two acquired firms in Ireland: Aiken Insurances and ReSure Corporate Brokers. By combining the two firms’ commercial insurance expertise and capabilities, NFP is streamlining operations and creating a more integrated solution for clients.
NoFrixion Raises €3.6M to Drive Digital Payments Revolution for Business

NoFrixion, the Dublin-headquartered Fintech revolutionising business payments, today announced a €3.6M funding round led by Delta Partners and Middlegame Ventures and joined by Furthr VC. The capital will be used to grow NoFrixion’s engineering and sales teams, transforming how businesses pay and get paid in the digital economy.
EMVCo Announces New Director of Technology

Global technical body EMVCo has today announced the appointment of Arman Aygen to the role of Director of Technology. Arman brings proven expertise from across the payments industry, having held senior technology leadership positions in the U.S., Europe and Asia. This includes roles at FIME and UL, where he was responsible for leading payments innovation and strategic relationship management with global payment brands.
JUMO Launches First-of-its Kind Asset Management Engine, VELA

JUMO, a technology company advancing next-generation financial inclusion in emerging markets, today released VELA, a pioneering asset management engine built to give investors access to real social impact investments at the highest standards of governance and control. VELA is a powerful asset management tool underpinned by JUMO’s proven AI and...
55% Of US Investors Are Expected to Move Money Into Individual Stocks in Q4’22

According to TradingPlatforms.com, 55 percent of US investors are anticipated to shift money into individual stocks in Q4’22. Speaking on the data, TradingPlatforms specialist, Edith Reads, said. “US investors are turning to stocks as the economy improves. They’re also anticipating a rise in interest rates, which is making stocks more attractive. However, it’s important to remember that the stock market is still volatile, and investors need to be cautious.”
Policygenius and CBIZ Announce Partnership to Expand Life Insurance Offerings

Policygenius and CBIZ announced today a partnership to bring Policygenius Pro, a term life fulfillment platform, to CBIZ’s extensive network of insurance professionals. Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this tool, advisors can refer their clients to Policygenius to take them through the process, from finalizing policy selection to placing coverage in-force.
Mollie Strengthens Supervisory Board with the Appointment of Christoph Röttele

Mollie, one of the fastest growing financial services providers in Europe, today announced the appointment of its new supervisory board member, Christoph Röttele, who will help to support and shape the future development of Mollie. Christoph was previously the CEO of price comparison portal, CHECK24, for over six years. In this role, he both founded and supervised C24 Bank, a fully owned CHECK24 subsidiary and BaFin regulated consumer bank.
Ashurst expands risk advisory business, launching with 3 UK partners

Global law firm Ashurst today announces it is expanding its consulting offering by setting up a risk advisory business in the UK with a three partner team. Introducing the Ashurst Risk Advisory business into the UK responds to client demand and is designed to provide consulting services that complement the firm’s core legal services. With dedicated teams of legal and consulting professionals working side by side, it brings together the technical expertise and critical thinking required to operationalise laws and regulations and help clients to achieve their goals.
Frank Molla, BPC – Improvements in Mobility

Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC Banking Technologies sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and talks about how the mobility of payments and money in places like Nairobi has led to the improvement of people’s lives. Watch the full video to discover the tangible...
Why the cost-of-living crisis is creating a new opportunity for fraudsters

The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month by thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. Constant advances in fraud prevention software are necessary to protect consumers’ funds, as cybercriminals continue to adapt to new defences introduced by banks, merchants, acquirers and processors. It’s a game of cat and mouse. The aim of the game? Find and exploit the vulnerable link in the defence chain.
Ethos Launches Life Insurance Offering through AIP Marketing Alliance

Ethos, one of the largest term life insurance providers in the United States, today announced it has partnered with AIP Marketing Alliance, an Integrity Company (AIPMA), the premier life insurance and annuity distribution partner, to provide its best-in-class life insurance options through AIPMA’s partners and agents. AIPMA agencies, agents...
ACA Group expands electronic communications surveillance capabilities in ComplianceAlpha® Platform

ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, today announced that it has added a host of new capabilities to ComplianceAlpha®, the firm’s integrated RegTech solutions platform. These latest additions are designed to better support the surveillance of and adherence to policies related to electronic communications (eComms).
Linedata deploys its outsourcing services expertise to the French market

Linedata, a global provider of asset management, insurance and credit technology and services, today announced that La Mutuelle Générale, a leading personal insurance company in France, has chosen to strengthen its relationship with Linedata by taking advantage of its outsourcing services to manage its fund accounting operations. More than 80 customers are currently using Linedata’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service worldwide. This new service will allow La Mutuelle Générale to leverage the value of Linedata Chorus, a multi-standard SaaS (Software as a Service) solution for institutional portfolio management which includes many asset classes (bonds, equities, private debt, real estate, investment capital, infrastructure, etc.). La Mutuelle Générale was able to migrate the accounting management of its portfolio within tight deadlines, while preserving the productivity and efficiency of its teams.
Verily and Swiss Re Broaden Strategic Relationship

Verily and Swiss Re today announced they have closed a transaction whereby Swiss Re exchanged its investment in Granular Insurance Company (“Granular”) for an equity stake in Verily. Granular is now wholly-owned by Verily. “During our two-year relationship, we’ve been able to show Swiss Re our vision for...
Lemonade Launches in the UK

Lemonade, the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today launches in the United Kingdom. Residents across the UK can now get Lemonade Contents insurance instantly, from anywhere, on any device, as well as file claims and get paid in seconds. Today’s launch follows Lemonade’s previous European launches in...
