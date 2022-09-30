Linedata, a global provider of asset management, insurance and credit technology and services, today announced that La Mutuelle Générale, a leading personal insurance company in France, has chosen to strengthen its relationship with Linedata by taking advantage of its outsourcing services to manage its fund accounting operations. More than 80 customers are currently using Linedata’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service worldwide. This new service will allow La Mutuelle Générale to leverage the value of Linedata Chorus, a multi-standard SaaS (Software as a Service) solution for institutional portfolio management which includes many asset classes (bonds, equities, private debt, real estate, investment capital, infrastructure, etc.). La Mutuelle Générale was able to migrate the accounting management of its portfolio within tight deadlines, while preserving the productivity and efficiency of its teams.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO