ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
foxsanantonio.com

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman uses stun-gun to rob Academy store, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for helping finding the woman who allegedly robbed an Academy Sports and Outdoors back in August. The woman reportedly stole merchandise from the store and started to exit without paying. The manager of the store confronted the suspect and tried to retrieve the merchandise. That's when the suspect threatened the victim with an electric stun-gun, causing the manager to back away. The woman was seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV and leaving the parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Amazon Fire Tv#South Texas#Accident#Cps Energy#San Antonians
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Rogers Ranch. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man sent to hospital following stabbing near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in critical condition after being stabbed near the heart, officials say. Just after 12:30 a.m. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North Colorado for a reported stabbing. When police arrived on scene they found a man in his 50s with a stab wound to the chest or "near the heart."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy