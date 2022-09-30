In Fannin County, a special meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court has been scheduled for tomorrow morning. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments regarding a proposal to open Brown Cemetery Road in Bonham. North Texas E-News reports the meeting can be attended by Zoom for those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in person. The meeting regarding Brown Cemetery Road is scheduled for 8:50 Tuesday morning and will be followed by the regular meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court, during which the commissioners are expected to decide whether to open Brown Cemetery Road.

FANNIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO