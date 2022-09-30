Read full article on original website
National Night Out Tuesday 10.04.22 At Love Civic Center In Paris From 6-8PM
Come for the free hotdogs, and you may win a prize. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held across the nation that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Across America, NNO is always on the first Tuesday evening in...
Fannin County Commissioners to hear comment on proposed opening of Brown Cemetery Road
In Fannin County, a special meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court has been scheduled for tomorrow morning. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments regarding a proposal to open Brown Cemetery Road in Bonham. North Texas E-News reports the meeting can be attended by Zoom for those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in person. The meeting regarding Brown Cemetery Road is scheduled for 8:50 Tuesday morning and will be followed by the regular meeting of the Fannin County Commissioners Court, during which the commissioners are expected to decide whether to open Brown Cemetery Road.
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, they added additional appointments to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Therefore, a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 who lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga Gives a Helping Hand
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Adviser Maria Zuniga gives a helping hand to Kalyle Wright of Sulphur Springs with his college admissions paperwork. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Lamar County SO Warns Of Warrant Scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest. Additionally, the scammer tells them to go to a specific address and pay money to take care of the warrant. It is a scam because the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will not call you, advise of a warrant, or ask for any money.
Sulphur Springs ISD Town Hall Meeting On Bond Issue
The Sulphur Springs ISD will host a town hall meeting Tuesday night at First Baptist Church ROC on Oak Avenue. Superintendent Mike Lamb and Trustee Robert Cody will explain and answer questions about the upcoming $81.5 million bond election, which will be in November. The meeting gets underway at 6:30 pm.
Delta County Harvest Festival
The Delta County Cotton Harvest Festival is this Saturday from noon to 11:00 pm on the square in downtown Cooper. All events are free except the concert by Kameron Marlowe, where tickets are $15 in advance on Stubwire and $20 at the gate. You can find more details on Facebook or at www.deltacountycottonharvest.com.
Hopkins County To Observe Beef Day This Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Downtown Sulphur Springs will smell like a steak house tomorrow, thanks to the efforts of the 30 grilling teams competing for the cash prize and bragging rights during the 2022 NETBIO Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup, which kicks off at noon. The Ribeye Roundup, held the first Saturday in...
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones to participate in the TELI Superintendent Academy
AUSTIN – The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin, Texas has announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center Region 13 in Austin, Texas. The TELI Superintendent Academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
October Events At Maxey House
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts two weekly community events. On Friday, October 7, from 4:00 to 6:00, the East Texas Photography event will feature an exhibit from local photographers and rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs. Tickets are $5 and include a self-guided tour of the house. And Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 is Archeology Day. There will be free hands-on activities for kids and take-home activity kits for more fun, so visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda 10.04.22
An Executive Session will be 6:30 pm following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022....
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Hit and run victim shares the events that changed her life
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, September 30th Natalie Belcher was getting into her car in the 800 block of South Cherry Street in Sherman. Natalie said, “They hit me really hard. I had gauges in my ears, and they flew out of my ears. My shoes flew off of me, I went about 20 feet.”
Lamar County Sheriff Office warns residents of recent scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens telling them there is a warrant for their arrest.
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
