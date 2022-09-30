Read full article on original website
Indonesia: At least 125 people killed after riot at football match
At least 125 people have been killed in a riot at a football match in Indonesia, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas, in one of the world's worst sporting disasters. Angry at their team's first home defeat by the rival club in 23 years,...
Indonesia football riot: Police chief and nine elite officers removed after 125 killed
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers have been removed from their posts after at least 125 people were killed in a riot at a football match in Indonesia, including 32 children. Police fired tear gas as supporters invaded the pitch during the game between Arema FC and Persebaya...
